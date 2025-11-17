GoFormz and AASHTOWare Launch Data Alliance to Modernize DOT Field Operations

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz , a leading digital forms and workflow automation platform, today announced a Data Alliance with AASHTOWare, a trusted solution designed for and used by state departments of transportation (DOTs) across the U.S. The alliance leverages AASHTOWare OpenAPI and GoFormz's mobile-friendly, no-code platform to streamline data collection, automate workflows, and strengthen compliance for DOTs.

"This Data Alliance enables smarter, faster field-to-system data exchange," said Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz. "Agencies can make better decisions with accurate, timely insights from the field."

By connecting GoFormz's data capture and workflow automation capabilities with AASHTOWare Project™, DOTs can replace paper-based forms and disconnected systems with a fully digital workflow. Inspectors, supervisors, and administrators can complete mobile forms, online or offline, and automatically route them into AASHTOWare Project for review and approval, ensuring data accuracy, faster turnarounds, and stronger compliance.

"The goal of the Alliance Program is to deliver innovative solutions to our state department of transportation members and the transportation technology marketplace at a faster pace," said Keith Platte, Director of AASHTOWare. "Our new Data Alliance with GoFormz helps AASHTOWare Project members complete digital forms in GoFormz, and automatically sync structured data to AASHTOWare Project, allowing them to centralize their project management data and increase efficiency."

"The new Data Alliance between GoFormz and AASHTOWare Project provides benefits to our DOT from a data standpoint and user experiences. A reduction in time spent to duplicate effort moves the user to enter true and concise information from the beginning to be utilized by many areas for compliance," said Janet Treadway, Ohio Department of Transportation. "Our business owners can address needs from users by creating new forms or updating formulas on existing ones very quickly to ensure that we get the data we need to make the most informed decisions for payments or compliance."

Data Alliance Highlights

Seamless data exchange through AASHTOWare OpenAPI

Mobile-first design with offline synchronization for remote fieldwork

Automated routing of inspections, compliance, and safety forms into AASHTOWare Project

Dynamic digital forms with conditional logic and validation (beyond static PDFs)

Robust records with attachments, e-signatures, and geotags

"By combining the trusted power of AASHTOWare Project with the flexibility of GoFormz, state DOTs can accelerate their day-to-day operations," Brewster added. "Agency subject matter experts within AASHTOWare Project have the enhanced functionality of creating inspection or contract compliance documents from Word or Excel already in place and then used by agencies within a fraction of the time to make a digital form."

About GoFormz

GoFormz is a leading provider of digital forms and workflow automation solutions, empowering businesses to replace manual operations with fully digital, mobile-friendly workflows. GoFormz helps organizations streamline data capture, reduce manual entry, and gain real-time visibility into their operations. It connects seamlessly with tools like AASHTOWare, Procore, Autodesk, and Salesforce, delivering measurable time and cost savings for teams in the office and the field. Learn more at www.goformz.com .

SOURCE GoFormz