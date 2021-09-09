GoFormz Closes Series A Funding Led By Shasta Ventures

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz ( www.goformz.com ), the world's leading mobile forms and data capture platform, today announced it has closed the final allotment of its approximately $20 million Series A financing, led by Shasta Ventures. GoFormz serves small, mid, and enterprise customers across global locations and various industries including Construction, Energy, Retail, Field Service, Government, Healthcare, and more. The company will use the funding to bolster its Product-Led Growth model and expand its global customer base by continuing to offer an intuitive self-service product experience. GoFormz existing investors, Cloud Apps Capital Partners and Glynn Capital, also participated in the financing round.

The proven GoFormz mobile forms platform streamlines data collection and boasts a strong Net Revenue Retention (NRR) Rate of nearly 120%, reflecting healthy customer retention and continued growth. The core product enables teams to fill out and submit forms from any location, even while offline. Users can even share forms with people outside of their organization to be filled out and completed. This functionality allows businesses to establish a constant current of information throughout their operation – transforming their traditional, paper-based processes into mission-critical applications and workflows, powered by the GoFormz platform.

"The need for digital solutions to streamline and supplement operational processes has grown exponentially over the past year," said Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz. "Businesses now view digital transformation as a necessity in order to keep pace with their competitors and the needs of their customers. GoFormz is an invaluable platform for modern businesses, and this latest funding round will provide us with the resources we need to continue to serve our rapidly growing global customer base."

Many industries, like construction, field service, and agriculture, have traditionally resisted digital adoption, but are now heavily investing in digital transformation initiatives. GoFormz self-service model empowers these organizations to rapidly implement digital data capture capabilities and onboard new users, all without code or extensive IT support.

"As GoFormz's earliest investor, we've seen that its business freemium offering has proven to be a highly successful customer acquisition engine," said Matt Holleran, General Partner of Cloud Apps Capital Partners. "With thousands of customers around the globe, this additional financing will further the company's product-led-growth initiatives."

"Digital transformation of business is the largest macro tech trend of the past year. GoFormz is at the heart of this shift providing a beautiful, intuitive product and user interface bringing businesses of all types, especially non-tech businesses, into the modern age of data and software. It all starts where the data is first entered, at the form, and creates efficiencies across the entire business through automated workflow," says Jacob Mullins, Managing Director at Shasta Ventures. "We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with the GoFormz team as they embark on their next stage of growth."

For more information on how GoFormz can help digitally transform your business, visit us at www.goformz.com .

About GoFormz, Inc.

GoFormz provides a mobile forms and reporting solution that organizations use to replace their paper forms and PDFs, resulting in more accurate data, streamlined workflows, and comprehensive reports that drive agile business decisions. The GoFormz platform is digitally transforming 3,000 paying companies into data-driven organizations that efficiently capture more accurate information for their mission-critical workflows and applications. GoFormz is helping businesses of any type, size, or industry across more than 150 countries eliminate paper forms, unlock business data, and dramatically improve how they work. GoFormz is backed by leading venture capital firms including Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Glynn Capital, and Shasta Ventures.

SOURCE GoFormz

Related Links

http://www.goformz.com

