GoFormz Launches Microsoft Power Automate Integration, Connecting Field Execution Workflows to the Microsoft Ecosystem

SAN DIEGO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFormz, the platform designed for complex field operations and enterprise-grade data capture, today launched an integration with Microsoft Power Automate that closes the gap between field operations and the automation platforms that most businesses run on. When field data sits disconnected from core systems, it's at risk of going missing, arriving late, or being re-entered incorrectly. This integration bridges that divide, connecting what happens in the field to what the back-office sees, and significantly extending the value of Microsoft ecosystem investments.

"Pre-built triggers and actions enable platform administrators to automate workflows with no need for customer development or IT dependence," said Lars Nilsen, CTO of GoFormz. "This means organizations see rapid time-to-value with minimal implementation burden. Admin governance empowers IT confidence, and operations can scale critical automation across the enterprise. It's a win-win."

Companies that run multi-site, multi-project operations and rely on accurate, up-to-date frontline data can use the pre-built connector to flow trusted GoFormz field data directly into the Microsoft systems they rely on—including Power BI dashboards, Dynamics 365, Teams, Outlook, SharePoint, and hundreds of Power Automate connectors.

This adds even more value to GoFormz's existing integrations with ERP and CRM tools including Procore, Salesforce, and Egnyte. "The integrations that GoFormz has natively built in have helped us make a handful of platforms and software much more valuable to our business," said John Walker, IT Manager of Tasman, Inc.

By extending field workflow automation into connected Microsoft systems, GoFormz acts as a strategic layer in the tech stack—connecting and completing the enterprise ecosystem to drive better margins and more certainty. Power Automate workflows fire as soon as forms are submitted and field data routes instantly, triggering alerts, updating records, and creating a defensible audit trail. No manual data transfer means no more delays, errors, or backlogs.

"Joining the Microsoft ecosystem and marketplace is not only a huge milestone for GoFormz, it's a huge value-driver for our customers," said Rob Brewster, CEO of GoFormz. "By closing the gap between field execution and Microsoft systems, high-risk field operations can unlock faster workflows, more accurate data, and greater control. It's a simple yet powerful way to drive better business performance."

The integration is accessible to GoFormz accounts with API access enabled and available as a Premium Connector in the Microsoft Power Automate marketplace. To learn more about how this integration can help revolutionize your business and automate forms-based processes across systems, visit the GoFormz Microsoft integrations page or schedule a demo today.

About GoFormz

The GoFormz platform is built to run complex frontline workflows and capture critical field data, empowering businesses in high-risk, compliance-critical industries to replace manual operations with fully digital, mobile-friendly workflows. GoFormz helps leading global organizations, including Vestas, ServiceMaster, Elecnor, ODOT, Bozzuto, Oldcastle, and the Conlan Company, power real growth by turning trusted field data into real-time operational insights. It connects seamlessly with tools like Procore, Salesforce, Egnyte, and Microsoft Power Automate, delivering measurable time and cost savings for teams in the office and the field. Learn more at www.goformz.com.

SOURCE GoFormz, Inc.