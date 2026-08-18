Go!Foton to Showcase Approaches to Simplify and Modernize Network Deployment at ISE EXPO 2026

Booth 817 Presents Latest Fiber Connectivity Products, Insights, and Hospitality

SOMERSET, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go!Foton, a global leader in fiber optic connectivity solutions, will exhibit at ISE EXPO 2026, August 18–20 in Nashville, Tennessee, highlighting different advances to solving the challenges facing today's network builders and operators. With the event focusing on "Empowering the Future of Convergence," Go!Foton will demonstrate technologies and design approaches that help strengthen and expand our connected world.

Networks are exponentially more complex. For network builders and operators, simplicity is even more important.

4-Port MMT also available with 12 or 16 ports

As networks evolve to support greater capacity, AI at the edge, and more, infrastructure must evolve, too. Go!Foton will display solutions designed to simplify deployment, maximize density, improve scalability, and help operators adapt to changing requirements.

Additionally, Greg Ash will present "A Playbook for Network Deployment in a Resource-Constrained World" highlighting the challenges of building networks at scale amid increasing demands, technological evolution, supply chain constraints, and staffing shortages. Ash will share 10 practical tips to help network builders and operators mitigate these challenges in his session Wednesday, August 18th from 12:30-1:00 PM in the Convergence Theatre, Exhibit Hall Level 3.

Solutions Built for an Evolving Network

At Booth #817, Go!Foton will showcase a portfolio of fiber connectivity solutions, many BEAD and BABA compliant, designed to deploy efficiently today while preparing for tomorrow, including:

"Networks are evolving, and the solutions used to build them need to evolve, too," said Tim Badar, VP of Product Management of Go!Foton. "The industry is facing increasing pressure from growing demand, supply chain constraints, workforce shortages, and rapidly changing technology. At ISE EXPO, we want to show customers a different approach—one focused on simplifying deployment, improving scalability, and helping them solve today's problems without relying on yesterday's solutions."

Join Us for a Taste of Tennessee

Stop by booth 817 on Tuesday, August 18, from 5:00–6:30 p.m. as we provide a Taste of Tennessee with locally brewed Tennessee beer, connect with the Go!Foton team, and enjoy some Nashville hospitality.

Go!Foton, PEACOC and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.

About Go!Foton

Based in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.

Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.

Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what's possible and creating what's next.

Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

News Media Contact

Danah Ditzig

612-702-6293

[email protected]

SOURCE Go!Foton