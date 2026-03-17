Go!Foton Presents Optical Excellence for Smarter AI Infrastructure at OFC 2026

Exhibit 1638 Visitors to Explore New Products, Five Live Demos, and Hospitality

SOMERSET, N.J., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go!Foton, a global leader in fiber optic connectivity solutions, today announced their participation in OFC 2026 to share how the company is leading the market with optical excellence for smarter AI infrastructure. The company will unveil its new Base-16 fiber patch panel, the PEACOC® Any Port Panel (APP), demonstrate major feature upgrades to its EKO® optical sensing solution, present their robust portfolio of active and passive optics and professional network services, and present five live technical demonstrations designed to power next-generation AI networks.

Throughout the show, their live demos will showcase:

EKO fiber optic performance monitoring solution High data rate optical transceiver performance Digital Acoustic Sensing for real-time infrastructure awareness

These demonstrations highlight Go!Foton's ability to ensure signal integrity, minimize loss, and maintain up-time across increasingly complex AI infrastructures. And throughout the exhibit, solutions will be on display that are (1) simple to install and turn up, (2) scalable for rapid growth, (3) support high data rate transmissions, (4) maximize density in critical real estate, and are (5) tailored for dense mesh topologies needed for AI growth.

Go!Foton's vertical integration model enables customers to move from concept through go-live with confidence. As a full-scale optical connectivity solutions provider, Go!Foton delivers:

Components, assemblies, and systems

Custom-engineered fiber solutions

Professional services supporting design, integration, and turn-up

Scalable manufacturing and deployment support

This integrated approach reduces risk, accelerates timelines, and ensures performance across AI-driven network builds.

"Our industry is at a defining moment as AI infrastructure pushes the limits of scale, density, and speed," said Simin Cai, CEO. "At OFC 2026, we are proud to demonstrate our ability and delight to enable our customers' success from innovative high-density connectivity and high-speed transceivers to intelligent sensing and vertically integrated services. We are enabling our customers to deploy faster, scale confidently, and build the resilient optical foundations AI demands."

Show attendees are invited to Booth #1638 to learn more about the company's technology and capabilities, meet with leadership and technical experts, and enjoy daily hospitality service throughout the event.

Go!Foton, PEACOC, EKO, and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.

About Go!Foton

Based in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.

Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.

Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what's possible and creating what's next.

Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

News Media Contact

Danah Ditzig

612-702-6293

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SOURCE Go!Foton