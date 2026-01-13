Go!Foton to Showcase Turnkey AI-Ready Solutions at 2026 BICSI Winter

News provided byGo!Foton
Jan 13, 2026, 08:07 ET
Company introduces the Fiber Slack Panel for extreme AI data center fiber optics density
SOMERSET, N.J., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Go!Foton, an industry leader in advanced optics and photonics technology, announced today that it will exhibit a full suite of advanced products engineered for AI-enabled data centers at the 2026 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition, taking place January 18–22, 2026 at the Orlando World Center Marriott. The company will welcome attendees at Booth #1108, where it will highlight its expanding portfolio of fiber management technologies known for their unique designs that maximize density without compromising access for speedy deployments.
A major highlight at the show will be the launch of the new Fiber Slack Panel, a 1RU panel designed to safely organize excess fiber cable within network racks. Engineered with a sliding tray and a uniquely arranged series of lacing guides, the Fiber Slack Panel provides secure routing, maintains safe bend radius, and protects fibers as the tray opens and closes. With support for longer lengths and higher cable counts compared to conventional cable management systems, the panel brings a new level of efficiency and protection to high-density environments.
Go!Foton will also showcase:
- PEACOC® 360 spooling patch panel, featuring 100' of cordage and Go!Foton's signature spreadable adapters
- PEACOC® EVA modular patch and splice panel, designed for evolving high-density application demands
- High-performance cable assemblies supporting the modern data center ecosystem
- Professional data center services including low-voltage cabling, splicing services, and more
As part of the conference's educational programming, senior product manager Brian Berdan, will present an overview of the new Fiber Slack Panel along with other Go!Foton solutions designed to empower AI-driven data centers. His session will take place on the "What's New, What's It Do" stage on Monday, January 19 at 5:45 PM.
"We're excited to return to the BICSI Winter Conference with significant advancements that address the needs of AI-ready data centers," said Berdan. "Our rapidly growing product and service portfolio represents our ongoing commitment to delivering practical, scalable, and innovative solutions that help customers build smarter, more resilient networks."
Visitors to Booth #1108 can also enter a drawing to win a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart sunglasses.
Go!Foton and the Go!Foton logo are trademarks.
About Go!Foton
Based in the USA with teams around the world, Go!Foton is at the forefront of advanced optical and photonics innovation. We engineer solutions to enhance user experience by offering customers unique approaches to solve real-world problems in connectivity, imaging, and beyond.
Go!Foton technology stands apart with feature-rich and performance-optimized solutions. We keep our customers satisfied and businesses performing, ensuring new and improved experiences for all.
Inspired by nature and physics, the sky is the limit when imagining what's possible and creating what's next.
Discover new dimensions at gofoton.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
