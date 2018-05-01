GoFresh Sister Company Lloyd's Cuts Now Provides Fresh, Cut-To-Order Produce

TULSA, Okla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand for fresh produce has grown substantially in recent years. To meet this important need, GoFresh sister company Lloyd's Cuts was created to fulfill the growing demand for convenient, value-added fresh-cut produce. After building a brand new, state-of-the-art processing facility in 2017, Lloyd's Cuts is excited to finally announce its grand opening.

Lloyd's Cuts

Lloyd's Cuts recognized the need for a local and regional presence for freshly cut, value-added products in the Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas region. By providing products that are cut fresh locally and have next day shipping, the company is poised to provide the freshest products available in the Midwest. The difference in quality, taste, and appearance provided by Lloyd's Cuts is easy to see.

With a wide range of support for a broad clientele base, Lloyd's Cuts manufactures both full-line foodservice packaging and specialized, on-demand smaller packs for both schools and retail. Currently, the company specializes in custom-cut and on-demand fresh-cut fruits and vegetables that may be sliced, diced, chopped, cubed, or shredded.

As a sister company of GoFresh, Lloyd's Cuts is able to consistently give their clients the best and freshest food products possible with the same great service they have grown to expect. Because they are vertically integrated, customers are able to contact one supplier to receive both fresh-cut produce or any other restaurant or produce products needed. The Lloyd's Cuts family invites you to taste their products and see the quality for yourself to experience difference that they can make.

