GoFundMe and FWD.us Announce New Partnership to Help Dreamers Pay DACA Renewal Applications

Today, GoFundMe and FWD.us launched a new centralized hub enabling Dreamers to quickly start a GoFundMe to pay the $495 DACA renewal application fee. This hub will also allow GoFundMe donors to take action, support these important campaigns, and protect Dreamers from the threat of deportation.

"Immigrants are the lifeblood of this country. We draw strength from past generations who arrived on our shores in search of a better life, and we grow stronger with the contributions of the next generation of immigrants. Dreamers, who were brought here by their parents as children, are in search of that same American dream," said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon. "We're proud to stand up for Dreamers all across this country, and I encourage everyone to take action and support for the talented young people who call this country home."

"Dreamers are Americans in every way except on paper, and 86% of Americans agree that Dreamers deserve permanent protections here in the only country they know as home," said FWD.us President Todd Schulte. "We are very proud of this new partnership with GoFundMe and we thank them for their ardent support in order to provide additional support to Dreamers during such a critical time. Given the uncertainty in the courts, we strongly encourage all Dreamers who are eligible to renew their DACA to contact a lawyer and pursue a renewal immediately - and to use tools like the GoFundMe DACA Hub to assist them in raising necessary funds."

Tens of thousands of people from all across the country have already donated over $200,000 to help Dreamers renew their applications. Find a campaign, take action, help protect America's Dreamers. To view the page, please visit GoFundMe.com/DACA.

About GoFundMe: Launched in 2010, GoFundMe is the world's largest free social fundraising platform, with over $5 billion raised so far. With a community of more than 50 million donors, GoFundMe is changing the way the world gives. Find us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About FWD.us: FWD.us is a bipartisan organization started by key leaders in the tech and business community to promote policies to keep the United States competitive in a global economy, starting with commonsense immigration reform and criminal justice reform.

