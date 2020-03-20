GoFundMe CEO Updates GoFundMe Community Outlining Ways To Give And Get Help

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GoFundMe CEO Tim Cadogan released a letter to the GoFundMe community outlining measures GoFundMe is taking to help those in need. People around the world are facing social and work isolation, financial hardship, or even the loss or hospitalization of a loved one. Many are coming to help those in need and lending a helping hand. To read the full letter, please visit: https://medium.com/gofundme-stories/helping-our-community-during-the-coronavirus-pandemic-147dccd07403

To date, more than 22,000 COVID-19 related fundraisers have been created in the past few weeks, raising over $40 million for causes all around the world, including hospitals and medical staff employees, local businesses that have been forced to close, and organizations on the ground helping those impacted. Additionally, the company has committed to donating $1.5 million to provide direct relief to communities affected by this pandemic and organizations helping on the front lines.

"At no other time in GoFundMe's ten year history have we seen such an urgent need or such an incredible outpouring of support in such a short time," says Cadogan in the letter. "This global crisis is also bringing out the very best of humanity, with people coming together to support one another in every conceivable way: an entire community in Milan, Italy joined together to provide hospital ICU units with crucial medical supplies ; Boston neighbors are rallying to support their favorite bookstore ; Hollywood workers are supporting their fellow staff while production halts; Teachers are ensuring their students have lunch even though school is not in session; and restaurant owners are paying their wait staff while doors are closed. We are proud to provide the global community a take action button, making it easy to help people around the world."

GoFundMe has organized new resources and a centralized hub identifying fundraisers for individuals and organizations looking for ways to help or seek support for themselves during this pandemic.

How to help:

Help stop the spread of COVID-19: Follow government and local authority directives, stay home whenever possible and practice social distancing.

Follow government and local authority directives, stay home whenever possible and practice social distancing. Offer a helping hand: Consider delivering food or calling a neighbor isolated by COVID-19. Check sites like NextDoor to join a volunteer group in your area.

Consider delivering food or calling a neighbor isolated by COVID-19. Check sites like to join a volunteer group in your area. Donate: Find a GoFundMe that moves you, or give to the COVID-19 General Relief Fund .

a GoFundMe that moves you, or give to the . Fundraise: Start a fundraiser to support an individual, small business, or nonprofit affected by this pandemic.

a fundraiser to support an individual, small business, or affected by this pandemic. Spread the word: Share fundraisers with your network to bring awareness to causes that matter to you. You can see hundreds of COVID-19 related fundraisers on our centralized hub .

