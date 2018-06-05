GoFundMe: Thousands Around the World Are Coming Together to Support Guatemala

Campaigns created to support victims of the volcano eruption are backed by the GoFundMe Guarantee, which ensures that all funds go to the right place. For additional information, see here: http://www.gofundme.com/guarantee

How campaign funds are released

It's helpful to know how a donation ends up getting to a beneficiary (the person or group a campaign is intended to benefit). Funds are collected by our payment processors, held, and then released only to the person named as the beneficiary. If a campaign organizer has a direct, personal connection to the beneficiary, then in some instances the campaign organizer may withdraw the funds to provide directly to the beneficiary. If any questions arise, our team will hold the funds unless the beneficiary is verified to our satisfaction. This layer of protection ensures that funds go only into the right hands. Our team will provide around-the-clock support to ensure all of the money goes to the right place.

