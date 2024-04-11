GoFundraise & Motiv Sports Announce Multi-Year Partnership to Supercharge Fundraising Across North American Events

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoFundraise, a leading global fundraising platform, and Motiv Sports, a North American leader in mass-participation events, today announce a long-term strategic partnership to increase charitable giving across all Motiv Sports events in the United States and Canada.

GoFundraise, a leading global fundraising platform, and Motiv Sports, a North American leader in mass-participation events, today announce a long-term strategic partnership to increase charitable giving across all Motiv Sports events in the United States and Canada.

This partnership brings together GoFundraise's industry-leading fundraising platform with Motiv Sports extensive portfolio of endurance events. It aims to significantly elevate the charitable aspect of Motiv Sports events, making fundraising for charity easier and a bigger part of all events.

GoFundraise is already the online fundraising partner for major events such as Spartan Race USA, Tough Mudder UK, IROMAN UK, and the San Francisco Marathon (USA).

"We are thrilled to partner with Motiv Sports to empower their participants to make a real difference for causes they care about," said Stuart Finlayson, CEO of GoFundraise. "This partnership will open Motiv Sports events to a whole new audience of charity-focused runners and walkers."

Motiv Sports has already incorporated fundraising as part of several of it's events including partnerships with American Cancer Society and the Michael J Fox Foundation.

"Now, by partnering with one of the world's leading fundraising platforms, we aim to increase our impact across all events. With over 1.5 million charities already on the GoFundraise platform, Motiv Sports participants will have the flexibility to choose their favorite charity or one of the sponsored charities to fundraise for or donate to" said Crystian Kumnick, Managing Director, North America of Motiv Sports.

"We are excited to partner with GoFundraise to create a seamless and impactful fundraising experience for our participants. This partnership empowers all charities to leverage our events to raise critical funds and expand their reach. We believe this will be a game-changer for charitable giving in the event space."

This partnership gives charities of all sizes the opportunity to leverage Motiv Sports's engaging events and GoFundraise's user-friendly platform to raise funds for their cause. Charities can encourage their supporters to participate in a Motiv Sports event and raise funds directly for them, fostering deeper connections and expanding their donor and supporter base.

About GoFundraise

GoFundraise is a leading global fundraising platform, empowering individuals and organizations to raise money for any cause including over 1.5 million North American Charities. It's free for charities to join and gain access to it's user-friendly platform, powerful fundraising tools, and a global community of donors and supporters. GoFundraise makes it easy make a difference.

For more information contact: [email protected]

About Motiv Sports

Motiv Sports is a North American leader in mass participation events, creating unique and inspiring experiences that enable people to achieve their fitness goals. Motiv Sports events cater to a wide range of interests and abilities, and the company is dedicated to fostering a supportive and inclusive community for all participants.

SOURCE GoFundraise