"GOGH DOWNTOWN" - Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Announces New York Location

Visitors to the exhibition at Skylight on Vesey, 300 Vesey Street, Battery Park, will step into a virtual experience of more than 300 of Van Gogh's sketches, drawings, and paintings, dramatically displayed on four-story high projections, over 15,000 sq ft of projection surface, all made possible by state-of-the-art video mapping technology, coupled with projections on the floor leave the audience the impression of being enveloped in the art. A drawing studio and additional galleries that explore the life, works and techniques of the Artist, create a truly immersive experience that provides its audience with a new, intimate understanding of the post-impressionist genius and his work.

Immersive and educational, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience provides a COVID-safe digital experience and a great day out for adults and children alike. Tickets can be purchased online at www.vangoghexpo.com/new-york and start at $19.90 for Children and $36.00 for Adults. Special prices are also available for Seniors (65+), Students (13 to 26) and members of the Military.

In addition to the four-story tall central projection area, the exhibition also includes a one-of-a-kind VR experience in a separate gallery. This multi-sensory experience guides the viewer through a ten-minute journey on "a day in the life of the artist," providing a chance to discover the inspiration behind some of his most beloved works, including Vincent's Bedroom at Arles, and Starry Night Over The Rhone River.

The 360-degree digital art experience will be held in the 30,000 square foot Skylight on Vesey, which is within the New York Mercantile Exchange's former home at Brookfield Place, in the midst of New York's financial district.

To view a video trailer of Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience please click here . High-resolution images and further video content are available here .

Visitors to Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will be required to wear face masks at all times and must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Hand sanitizer stations will be available to visitors on-site.

First conceptualized in 2016, this experience had its debut in Naples, Italy in 2018. Since then this exhibition has had highly successful runs in over a dozen cities throughout Europe and Asia, including Brussels, Beijing, Barcelona, Milan and Tel Aviv. There are two long running experiences in the UK, both located in medieval churches in York and Leicester, and the show is currently open in Linz and Antwerp. This experience will be opening in major cities throughout the USA through 2021 and beyond.

About Exhibition Hub:

Exhibition Hub is a curator, producer and distributor of large exhibitions across the world, from Brazil to China to Paris to Moscow. They deliver edutainment experiences to wide audiences and adapt their productions to the venue each time creating an original experience from museums, exhibition centers, galleries to shopping malls, old churches, historical buildings and other unique spots.

Nowadays, Exhibition Hub focuses more and more on immersive experiences. They offer a spectacular 360° video, light and music experience and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experiences, each a compliment to the immersive experiences, didactic introduction galleries allowing the visitor to immerse himself/herself into the artist before experiencing the spectacular larger than life projections all synchronized to an original score of music.

About Fever:

Fever is the leading global entertainment discovery platform and has revolutionized the world of entertainment since 2015, inspiring over 40 million people every month to discover the best experiences in their cities. Fever empowers event organizers to create amazing experiences, with successful examples such as the "Candlelight Concert Series" attended by over 1 million guests, the Los Angeles based "Stranger Things: The Drive-Into Experience", or the "Mad Hatter G&T Party" in multiple cities across the US. Through the use of its technology, Fever works alongside organizers, promoters and brands to create unique and original experiences.

Fever is currently present in more than 50 cities, with offices in London, at Camden Market, as well as New York, Hollywood, Chicago, Paris, Madrid and Barcelona, with a team of over 350 people. Fever is backed by leading institutional investors, including Rakuten Capital (investors of Pinterest and Lyft, among others), Accel (investors in tech companies such as Facebook, Slack and Spotify), Fidelity and Atresmedia (producers of successful TV shows such as Money Heist).

About Brookfield Place:

Brookfield Place (BFPL) New York is one of Brookfield's most iconic Place Making destinations that brings together modern office space, cultural experiences, curated dining and world-class shopping. One of New York City's most dynamic districts, Brookfield Place is a step away from the everyday and in step with the latest in global and local culture. The 14-acre, 5-building complex on the Hudson River in Lower Manhattan is home to some of the world's most innovative companies and one of New York's most celebrated experiential, culinary and shopping destinations. Brookfield animates its grand indoor and outdoor public spaces year-round through a mix of culture and events, bringing together a diverse array of New Yorkers and visitors. From waterfront cafes along the North Cove Marina to palm trees inside the famed Winter Garden, art installations to live music, Brookfield Place New York is a setting for discovery and inspiration, savoring and indulging, relaxing and socializing.

