GoGlobal Announces Two Appointments to Executive Leadership Team to Scale New Growth

Melissa, based in the United States (US), will help GoGlobal grow its US footprint and enhance channel partner relationships around the world. She will lead the strategy for launching global contractor compliance and agency of record (AOR) programs for GoGlobal. Jessica, also based in the US, will be responsible for managing legal risk, contracting and compliance initiatives. By enhancing and supporting GoGlobal's guidelines for risk and compliance adherence, Jessica's work will empower the operational side of the business to be more agile in making day-day business decisions.

Nick Broughton, GoGlobal partner, said, "As we advance our mission of helping multinational companies (MNCs) hire and build teams around the world, GoGlobal is committed to tapping into the best talent our industry has to offer. Melissa's proven track record in building partner and client relationships will bring our channel partnerships and US business to new heights. Jessica's deep experience in legal and compliance matters will drive our culture of compliance, integrity and excellence. We enthusiastically welcome Melissa and Jessica to the GoGlobal team."

In Melissa's more than 20 years of experience, she has overseen successful teams in independent contractor compliance, risk management and global business services. Prior to joining GoGlobal, Melissa was senior vice president of client solutions at iWorkGlobal (acquired by Velocity Global), overseeing all operations for the company. Earlier in her career, Melissa helped grow WorkforceLogic's (now Pro Unlimited) team and revenue exponentially by managing global payroll and background check services.

Prior to GoGlobal, Jessica was legal counsel at Lera Investment Technologies (LIT), an ITaaS start-up where she supported the company's global expansion and legal compliance (contractual and operational) in more than 25 countries. She also spent over five years managing the cross-border regulation and compliance solution offering at TMF Group, supporting the entry of MNCs into the US market. Jessica is a licensed Florida attorney with a J.D. from the University of Miami School of Law as well as a B.S and a B.A. from the University of Southern California.

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost-effectively and compliantly.

For more information, please visit GoGlobalGeo.com

Source: GoGlobal

SOURCE GoGlobal