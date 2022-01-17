GoGlobal Appoints Margaret Yip as Partner

Margaret led GoGlobal's expansion in Asia Pacific (APAC) and subsequent launches in Europe and the Americas. In 2021, Margaret led the operations team in growing GoGlobal's client workforce more than 500% over 2020. Margaret was previously chief of staff at UBS APAC and gained leadership experience in multiple investment banking and entrepreneurial roles.

"I love working with the operations team to drive GoGlobal's fast-paced growth while at the same time building the positive, client-focused culture of the entire team," said Margaret. "It's a talented, all-remote, truly global group within a strong people-first business model, and I am proud to join the ranks of partner."



Nick Broughton, GoGlobal partner in Switzerland said, "Margaret has been core to GoGlobal's growth, and her ability to analyze, organize and execute in fast-moving and fluid markets has been invaluable."



Andrew Lindquist, GoGlobal partner in the United States said, "Margaret is always thinking about how to make the GoGlobal team more successful, both collectively and individually. Her innovative leadership was a huge part of our success in 2021 and I'm excited to see what she brings to the partner team."



While some EOR companies, sometimes known as international PEOs, focus primarily on technology, GoGlobal operates a people-first business enabled by technology. The unique partner model keeps the focus on GoGlobal employees, helps cultivate top talent, and allows individual team members to have a broader impact and share in the success of providing the industry's top service.



GoGlobal is the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology-enabled solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost-effectively, and compliantly. For more information, please visit GoGlobalGeo.com

SOURCE GoGlobal