GoGlobal Engages Service Champion, Human Capital Management Expert and Global Expansion Leader Jeff Phelps as Senior Advisor

Henry Tan, GoGlobal partner, said: "Amid today's 'work from anywhere' revolution, we are thrilled to work with Jeff to tap his global talent and management expertise. With a proven track record of success in building, expanding and transforming global businesses and teams, Jeff will help guide GoGlobal's rapid growth as a people-first, innovative global EOR serving high-growth organizations all over the world."

About Jeff Phelps

Jeff is the CEO and Founder of Maurice, Phelps, Ferrer and Associates, a San Francisco-based management consulting firm specializing in strategic, operational and global expansion advisory services. Over the past 20 years, Jeff has established and led multiple firms providing EOR services, independent contractor compliance and agent of record (AOR) services. During his illustrious career, Jeff has led three successful staffing industry startups, a merger and a sale. Most recently Jeff led the successful sale of iWorkGlobal where he was Co-Founder and CEO.

Jeff said: "I'm excited to be working with Henry and the GoGlobal team, especially at a time when the need and demand for compliant global employment solutions is so great. I'm impressed with GoGlobal's rapid growth, global expansion, comprehensive service offerings and the caliber of the staff. GoGlobal has quickly established a solid reputation throughout the industry for their high-quality local knowledge and expertise, as well as exceptional customer service."

About GoGlobal

GoGlobal is the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology enabled EOR solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost-effectively and compliantly.

