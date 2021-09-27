GoGlobal Launches in Brazil and Appoints Employer of Record Expert Ana Vizzotto as Director

SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGlobal, the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned provider of global Employer of Record (EOR) services, announced today the launch of services in Brazil and the hiring of Ana Vizzotto as a Director.

Brazil, the world's 12th largest economy and largest in Latin America (LATAM) by GDP. Its economy is mature and diversified across sectors but increasingly stands out as a hub for technology, especially in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and data engineering. It's also a significant market for sales and marketing specialists in technology. GoGlobal anticipates Brazil will become a key market for its business.

Ana, based in Brazil, has a wealth of experience with over 15 years in Global Workforce Management and EOR. Before joining GoGlobal, Ana held senior roles at Capital GES (later acquired by People2.0), including Regional Operations Director. She graduated from FEAD Minas with a degree in Business Administration. Ana will be responsible for building GoGlobal's team in Brazil and the Americas.

Margaret Yip, Chief of Staff at GoGlobal, said: "Ana brings an incredible amount of EOR experience, knowledge of LATAM, and comes with great enthusiasm for our business. We're lucky to have her. I'm encouraged that we're attracting talented individuals like Ana at all levels and regions within GoGlobal; she is exemplary of the talent density and diversity that defines our culture here."

Nick Broughton, a Partner with GoGlobal in Switzerland, said: "Brazil, the largest market in LATAM, can be difficult to navigate. We're excited to now offer cost-effective, high-quality EOR solutions in Brazil, like we do in other markets around the world. When I found out Ana was coming on board, I was ecstatic. She is without question one of the most respected and knowledgeable professionals in the LATAM EOR market. Given her experience and track record, Ana will command a greater role at GoGlobal than just LATAM; she will lead Operations across the entire Americas' region as well as playing a key role in our expansion efforts around the world."

Ana said: "I wanted to join GoGlobal after seeing how dynamic they are and how they're changing the EOR landscape. It's refreshing to work for an organization that strives to make clients, clients' workers, and internal staff successful and gratified. I knew my skills and experience could really help GoGlobal achieve great things – and that I would be provided the resources, latitude, and support to do it."

GoGlobal is the world's fastest-growing, privately-owned global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology-enabled EOR solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost effectively and compliantly.

