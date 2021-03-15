GoGlobal Launches M&A Service Team to Streamline Onboarding in Cross-Border Transactions

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGlobal, a leading international Employer of Record (EoR) service provider, today announced the launch of its M&A Service Team. Led by GoGlobal Director Stephen Givens, the group will focus on streamlining clients' onboarding of newly acquired team employees in international markets.



Managing talent through a transaction's transition can make or break a deal. M&A transactions suffer an alarming failure rate of up to 90%, according to research published by Harvard Business Review, and up to 75% of employees leave within the first three years, according to data published by Gallup.

M&A transactions, especially carve outs, often leave employees without a legal entity to employ them. Setting up a company to rehire "orphaned employees" can take up to year in some locations and is rife with complexities. But GoGlobal's team onboards in as little as 24 hours, communicating with employees in their local language and applying local expertise in labor laws, regulatory compliance and businesses practices.

"GoGlobal's dedicated M&A Team is comprised of industry professionals with extensive experience in complex global transactions stretching across geographies and regions," said Givens. "We understand the rapid pace of deals and have created an agile structure that adapts and responds to the pace and complexity of transactions."



GoGlobal's M&A Service Team:



- Stephen Givens has over 30 years' experience as a corporate lawyer in cross-border corporate acquisitions, divestitures and related financings.



- Ryo Yazu has 15 years' experience in finance and investments, serving EY and private equity firm Permira Advisers.



- Margaret Yip has over 10 years' experience in finance, M&A and corporate development, leading successful transactions on behalf of both buyers and sellers.



- Andrew Lindquist has more than 20 years of international operations leadership in Europe and Asia, was a Director with KPMG's Deal Advisory practice.

About GoGlobal



GoGlobal is a provider of international Employer of Record (EoR) services. We employ companies' staff as their EoR under local legal entities in markets of Asia and Europe. Go Fast, Go Smart, GoGlobal.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GoGlobal