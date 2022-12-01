GoGlobal Welcomes M&A and Business Transformation Expert

Chuck Moritt Appointed as Senior Advisor

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoGlobal, a people-first international HR and Employer of Record (EOR), is pleased to announce the appointment of Chuck Moritt as Senior Advisor. Moritt is a Partner with Mercer and is a senior consultant in their global Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Group. He is based in Washington, DC, and has over 35 years of global transaction, transformation and human resources (HR) experience.

"Global M&A activity is anticipated to remain strong in 2023. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, your company can be supported by an EOR solution throughout a transaction," says Andrew Lindquist, GoGlobal Partner. "Chuck's strategic guidance and depth of experience with complex transactions, workforce planning and risk management will be a tremendous asset to GoGlobal, as well as to our clients looking to expand globally."

Moritt has participated in over 250 global corporate and private equity (PE) transactions (both public and private) and business transformations, advising on strategic workforce planning, restructuring, buy- and sell-side due diligence, employee engagement, retention, culture, HR operations and performance management. His multisector experience includes extensive work with multinational clients (MNCs), guiding them through global transactions, especially in corporate carve-out and stand-up scenarios, which are ideal for an EOR solution.

GoGlobal works with MNCs to develop strategies supporting all stages of an M&A deal, empowering companies to approach cross-border transactions with agility, efficiency and peace of mind.

"I look forward to joining GoGlobal's advisory board and contributing to their ongoing growth. There is a natural alignment with M&A transactions and EOR services. Employee engagement and effective transition strategies are critical in key talent retention during an M&A transaction and help set companies up for success going forward. Working with the GoGlobal team, we will be able to identify new ways to add value to organizations transitioning and expanding into new countries," says Moritt.

