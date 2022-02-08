GoGlobal Welcomes New Marketing and Sales Leadership to Meet Rising Demand for EOR Services

Martha joins GoGlobal as Director of Marketing with a wealth of experience in B2B marketing including five years at Radius (now Vistra), a global leader in international expansion. Most recently she served as vice president and head of marketing for Access, helping to grow the company's global footprint and launching document management software for HR teams.

Jean, now part of GoGlobal's sales leadership team, joins GoGlobal from global EOR provider iWorkGlobal (now part of Velocity Global). Jean brings a lengthy and successful track record as well as a dynamic network in the EOR space.



Andrew Lindquist, a Partner with GoGlobal based in San Francisco said, "Martha and Jean are already having a major impact on our organization. They both have sterling reputations and bring a high caliber of leadership and experience to our business development that will support our continued growth."



Martha said, "I'm really excited to join this globally diverse and totally remote team at GoGlobal. The company's growth story since its founding in 2018 has been incredible, and I can't wait to help tell the story of the future of work and the movement to 'work from anywhere in the world."



"I've known some of the members of the team at GoGlobal from my experience in the industry and they are true professionals," said Jean. "I'm impressed with how leadership appreciates both their own team and the team they employ on behalf of their clients. This synergetic respect creates a positive vibe with clients as well as internally. As a result, word of mouth about GoGlobal's stellar service and expertise continues to spread throughout the EOR space."



GoGlobal is the world's fastest growing, privately owned Global Employer of Record (EOR) service provider, with a globally distributed and remote workforce. GoGlobal's technology-enabled EOR solution allows businesses of all sizes and geographies to hire staff globally without the need to set up a local entity, opening new doors to rapid expansion and growth. GoGlobal clients can hire top talent anywhere in the world – quickly, cost effectively and compliantly. For more information, please visit GoGlobalGeo.com.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GoGlobal