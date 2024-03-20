goGLOW Announces Largest Partnership To-Date with AMMA Development Group

EDINA, Minn., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goGLOW , an elevated spray tanning experience renowned for empowering a radiant, confident glow and beauty from within, is thrilled to announce a development deal with AMMA Development Group, an early franchisee from Restore Hyper Wellness . goGLOW is on a mission to grow its franchise system and seeks ideal franchisees who are pioneering, business-minded leaders with a strong track record of executing successful strategies. AMMA Development Group has a successful history with reputable brands and has scaled its operations across several locations. This new partnership will increase goGLOW exposure in local areas like Eastern Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and New Jersey, with a 20-unit deal over the next five years. AMMA is excited to add to its franchise portfolio, and together, this new collaboration will make the goGLOW difference across the East Coast.

"After researching multiple brands across multiple segments, goGLOW checked every box for us. The founder has a compelling story, the team is first class, the concept is disruptive, and it fits within what we are good at; health, wellness, and beauty. Another big differentiator for us is that we had an opportunity to be an early entrant into the brand. As we were the 2nd franchisee in the Restore Hyper Wellness system, we like being pioneers and enjoy building the brand with the franchisor! We can't wait to make an impact with goGLOW" - Andy Ayers, Owner & Managing Partner of AMMA Development Group

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with AMMA Development Group, a milestone that marks a new chapter in our journey towards disrupting the sunless tanning industry. This collaboration is a testament to our innovative approach and dedication to excellence, underscoring our shared commitment to an empowering glow. Together, we aim to expand our reach, enhance our service, and create unparalleled experiences for our clients throughout the East Coast. We are excited about this partnership and are deeply committed to leveraging our collective strengths to achieve our vision: that every goGLOW is a step towards a more empowered, confident, and radiant you" – Melanie Richards, Founder and CEO of goGLOW.

In 2010, goGLOW was born as a mobile sunless tanning service and has since evolved into the market disruptor and franchisor it is today. Never before has a company brought spray tanning into the market with the precision of goGLOW. The goGLOW difference can be found in their state-of-the-art techniques and solutions designed to nourish the skin, leaving it feeling healthy and rejuvenated. And because goGLOW believes in the joy of the experience, the brand infuses every moment with a touch of fun, ensuring every guest's goGLOW journey is as delightful as it is transformative.

goGLOW is passionate about its franchisees and offers best-in-class tools and resources to ensure their success. The goGLOW leadership team works directly with their franchisees to create an easy-to-operate, efficient, and effective business. Franchisees will receive comprehensive goGLOW certification training, so no previous skin care experience is required. Additionally, goGLOW has proactively equipped their organization with premium franchisee profit-centric systems designed to protect their most valuable assets… the franchisees. Those franchisee-centric systems include:

Business Development Support:

Site selection & lease negotiation assistance

Complete store design, development, and construction support

Comprehensive training for 2 to 3 of your team members

Grand Opening PR, social media & event planning

Ongoing Support:

Highest-grade proprietary sunless products that are eco certiﬁed DHA, vegan, paraben free, sulfate free, and cruelty-free

Ongoing business coaching & staff training

Innovative and effective traditional & digital marketing initiatives

Expert industry PR, SEO, social media programming & Guidance

For more information on goGLOW, please visit https://www.goglow.co/ . Interested applicants can view more details and apply to become a franchisee at https://www.goglow.co/franchising .

About goGLOW:

goGLOW is an innovative sunless tanning and skin care franchise that empowers individuals to radiate confidence from the inside out. With a mission to bring out clients' best, natural selves, goGLOW offers a unique sunless tanning experience and a holistic approach to beauty and self-care. Its proprietary formulas, skin care product line, state-of-the-art equipment, and exceptional customer service have made goGLOW a trusted brand in the beauty and wellness industry.

SOURCE goGLOW