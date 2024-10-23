goGLOW Appoints Health and Wellness Industry Veteran Tori Johnston as Brand President

Former CMO Set to Lead Nationwide Expansion of Premier Spray Tanning Franchise

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goGLOW , renowned for its elevated spray tanning experience, has appointed health and wellness industry veteran Tori Johnston as Brand President. With a strong track record in scaling wellness brands, Johnston will oversee goGLOW's strategic initiatives, brand strategy, franchise operations, and nationwide growth. Her appointment marks a key moment in goGLOW's efforts to accelerate expansion and solidify its leadership in the $11 billion sunless tanning and skincare industry.

Johnston's experience includes roles as Chief Marketing Officer at Myodetox, where she led rapid expansion in the U.S. and Canada, and at Xponential Fitness (AKT), where she developed go-to-market strategies for 35 franchise locations. At SoulCycle, she built national brand partnerships and managed the opening of multiple studios across North America.

"Tori's strategic vision and experience in scaling brands make her the ideal leader to take goGLOW into its next phase of growth," said Melanie Richards, CEO and Founder of goGLOW. "Her expertise aligns with our mission to expand the goGLOW experience to entrepreneurs and clients nationwide."

Johnston expressed enthusiasm for her new role: "goGLOW's commitment to delivering premium services through a proven franchise model aligns perfectly with my background. I'm excited to help expand the brand's presence and continue delivering exceptional, health-conscious experiences."

In her role, Johnston will drive franchise growth, improve support and training programs, innovate in spray tanning technology, and develop new product lines to diversify revenue, with 66 franchise units sold and 3 open franchise locations.

About goGLOW

goGLOW is a premier sunless tanning and skin care franchise dedicated to empowering confidence and beauty from within. With proprietary formulations, patented air filtration equipment, and a holistic approach to skincare, goGLOW sets industry standards for safety and quality. Its solutions are eco-certified DHA, vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free, offering a rejuvenating and health-conscious experience.

