goGLOW SET IT Named Best Self Tanner in the SHAPE Skin Awards 2026

The first goGLOW product made to live in both the studio and the home is officially editor-approved.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- goGLOW — the skincare-first sunless tanning brand redefining the category through patent-protected innovation — announced today that its SET IT Setting Powder Kit has been named Best Self Tanner in the 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards. The SHAPE Skin Awards recognize innovation and excellence across skincare, devices, and treatments. Winners are selected by SHAPE editors and dedicated product testers in partnership with a panel of leading skincare professionals, board-certified doctors, and formulation specialists.

"...make sure to lock your tan all over with this genius finely milled powder. The paraben-free powder speeds up dry-down time and minimizes the chance of transfer, making sure your glow stays put on your skin. We also love it to absorb excess oil or sweat during the day, leaving you with a translucent sunless tan."

– Jill Di Donato, Special Projects Editor, Shape

"For years, the sunless tanning industry accepted certain inconveniences as part of the experience. At goGLOW, we challenge assumptions. We ask how the experience can be healthier, more comfortable, more luxurious, and more effective for the client. That mindset has led to patented technology, category-first innovations, and now products like SET IT that extend the professional experience into everyday life. This recognition from SHAPE validates what has always driven us: a commitment to innovation, client experience, and pushing the industry forward."

- Melanie Richards, Founder + CEO, goGLOW

Read the full 2026 SHAPE Skin Awards list at [HTTPS://WWW.SHAPE.COM/SHAPE-SKIN-AWARDS-2026-11977762].

About goGLOW

goGLOW is a skincare-first beauty brand redefining sunless tanning through customized application, elevated client experiences, and proprietary innovation. Founded by Melanie Richards, the brand has grown from a single studio into a national franchise system with locations across the United States. Known for its personalized approach to sunless tanning, award-winning products, and patent-protected technology, goGLOW continues to raise the standard for healthy, confidence-building beauty experiences.

SOURCE goGLOW