goGLOW Unveils Industry-First Patented Air-Filtration Technology, Redefining Standards in Sunless Tanning

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- goGLOW, a leader in sunless tanning, has raised the bar in the industry with the introduction of its exclusive air-filtration system, developed from goGLOW Founder Melanie Richards' patented technology. Designed to prioritize client safety and air quality, this innovation sets goGLOW apart by introducing an unprecedented level of cleanliness and comfort in sunless tanning.

The system features a walk-in booth with a curved wall that expertly controls airflow to enhance comfort, efficiency, and precision. Strategically placed fans direct airflow to minimize airborne tanning solution particles, ensuring an even, flawless tan. Advanced filters capture any remaining residue, circulating only clean, fresh air throughout each session.

This launch comes at a pivotal moment, as consumers increasingly seek transparency about the environments they engage with, driving demand for wellness-centered beauty experiences. goGLOW's cutting-edge technology positions it as a leader in this clean beauty movement, bringing a wellness-first approach that distinguishes it from traditional spray tanning methods.

"We're not just launching new technology—we're addressing the number one concern in spray tanning," said Melanie Richards, CEO of goGLOW. "Our clients' health is our top priority, which is why I invested seven years and significant resources to develop this air-filtration system. When you step into a goGLOW booth, you're experiencing the future of tanning, backed by patented technology that places goGLOW at the forefront of the sunless tanning revolution."

As goGLOW expands its franchise network, this patented system will serve as the cornerstone of each location, ensuring a premium, safe, and spotless tanning experience. This breakthrough reinforces goGLOW's role as a market leader, setting a gold standard for safety and quality in the sunless tanning industry.

About goGLOW

goGLOW is a premier sunless tanning and skincare franchise dedicated to empowering confidence and beauty from within. With proprietary formulations, patented air-filtration equipment, and an eco-friendly approach, goGLOW is a disruptor in the sunless tanning industry. Its products are eco-certified DHA, vegan, paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free, offering a rejuvenating and health-conscious experience. With 66 franchise units in development and 10 locations currently open, goGLOW continues to grow, providing unparalleled experiences nationwide.

SOURCE goGLOW