Gogo and ForeFlight Enable GPS and Other Features on ForeFlight Mobile Application

GENEVA, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (EBACE, stand U95) -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) and ForeFlight have partnered to bring new GPS location information and altitude to the ForeFlight Mobile iOS-based application for business aviation.

Using an onboard Gogo AVANCE system or an ATG 4000/5000, ForeFlight Mobile can now deliver flight location information throughout the cockpit and cabin using Wi-Fi – it's information typically provided via a separate GPS system that requires additional onboard hardware and antennas.

"Our goal with this initiative was to simplify the overall on-aircraft systems configuration, and reduce the number of onboard systems that passengers and crew are required to interact with and use on a regular basis," said Lisa Peterson, senior vice president of marketing and digital (IoT) for Gogo Business Aviation. "It not only makes operating the aircraft more efficient, it saves a significant amount of time and money for the owner or operator because the aircraft doesn't have to be taken out of service for installation of new antennas or equipment which GPS systems require."

Through this new service, the ForeFlight iOS mobile application on a passenger device can use flight location information – specifically longitude, latitude and altitude – sent to the onboard Gogo system from the aircraft's FMS that is then made available via the cabin Wi-Fi network."

"With this new capability, ForeFlight customers can get position data directly from the Gogo system which provides additional insight for passengers and crew about the aircraft's location," said Tyson Weihs, CEO of ForeFlight.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About ForeFlight

ForeFlight was founded in 2007 by aviation entrepreneurs who set out to build elegant, high-performing flight planning and flight bag apps for pilots. ForeFlight Mobile, the company's flagship product, is used by individual pilots and professional flight crews all over the world to efficiently gather weather and destination information, route plan and file, access and manage electronic charts and maps, organize flight publications, reference as an enroute navigation aid and mange iPad deployments. ForeFlight serves pilots in all segments of aviation, including personal, business, commercial and military. In addition, the company's Fanatical Pilot Support™ Team delivers amazingly fast and friendly customer service. Learn more at foreflight.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by our management that, although we believe to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 22, 2019.

