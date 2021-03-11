Gogo Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

CHICAGO, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Q4 2020 Highlights of Continuing Operations

Total revenue of $77.6 million , a 17% sequential improvement , reflecting continuing recovery in the business aviation industry

Net loss of $16.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $19.3 million , each of which includes a $10.1 million full year accrual of employee bonus expense

ATG aircraft online grew nearly 4% sequentially from 5,577 to 5,778, surpassing the pre-COVID-19 quarterly peak

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online increased more than 2% sequentially from $2,996 to $3,069

Cash and cash equivalents were $435.3 million as of December 31, 2020 and $465.3 million as of March 9 , 2021. This reflects a $19.1 million repayment of the ABL facility during the fourth quarter.

On December 1, 2020, Gogo completed the sale of its Commercial Aviation ("CA") division to a subsidiary of Intelsat S.A. for $400 million in cash subject to certain adjustments. The financial results of the CA division are presented as discontinued operations for the fourth quarter of 2020 and all prior periods.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

Total revenue of $77.6 million decreased approximately 10% from Q4 2019, driven by decreases in both service and equipment revenue caused by the negative impact of COVID-19 on demand for air travel. On a sequential basis, total revenue grew nearly 17%, driven by a 57% increase in equipment revenue and a 7% increase in service revenue.

decreased approximately 10% from Q4 2019, driven by decreases in both service and equipment revenue caused by the negative impact of COVID-19 on demand for air travel. On a sequential basis, total revenue grew nearly 17%, driven by a 57% increase in equipment revenue and a 7% increase in service revenue. Service revenue of $56.9 million decreased approximately 3% from Q4 2019, resulting primarily from a 4% decrease in average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") that was partially offset by a 2% increase in ATG aircraft online ("AOL"). Service revenue increased 7% sequentially as AOL and ARPU increased 4% and 2%, respectively.

decreased approximately 3% from Q4 2019, resulting primarily from a 4% decrease in average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online ("ARPU") that was partially offset by a 2% increase in ATG aircraft online ("AOL"). Service revenue increased 7% sequentially as AOL and ARPU increased 4% and 2%, respectively. Equipment revenue of $20.7 million decreased 24% from Q4 2019, due primarily to lower narrowband satellite unit shipments. Equipment revenue increased 57% sequentially, due primarily to an increase in ATG shipments, particularly L5 and L3 products on the AVANCE platform.

decreased 24% from Q4 2019, due primarily to lower narrowband satellite unit shipments. Equipment revenue increased 57% sequentially, due primarily to an increase in ATG shipments, particularly L5 and L3 products on the AVANCE platform. Combined engineering, design and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses increased to $30.4 million from $25.7 million in Q4 2019, due primarily to increases in general and administrative spending and employee bonuses.

from in Q4 2019, due primarily to increases in general and administrative spending and employee bonuses. Adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million decreased from $36.2 million in Q4 2019 and $30.2 million in Q3 2020, due primarily to a $10.1 million full year accrual of employee cash bonus expense.

"Our 2020 performance demonstrates the resiliency of our business in this attractive market as Gogo exited the year with a record number of ATG units online," said Oakleigh Thorne, President and CEO of Gogo.

"We plan to invest in improving the performance of our proprietary ATG network and driving market penetration of our AVANCE platform, positioning us well to introduce valuable add-on services such as Gogo 5G, and other new technologies as they evolve," Thorne said.

"With the sale of the Commercial Aviation division, we have significantly improved Gogo's financial profile and net debt level," said Barry Rowan, Gogo's Executive Vice President and CFO. "We are now well-positioned to execute a comprehensive refinancing to de-lever and reduce our interest expense, drive future growth and increase shareholder value."

Full Year 2020 Financial Results from Continuing Operations

Total revenue decreased to $269.7 million , down 13% from the prior year, driven by COVID-19 related declines in both equipment and service revenue.

, down 13% from the prior year, driven by COVID-19 related declines in both equipment and service revenue. Service revenue decreased to $212.0 million , down 4% from 2019.

, down 4% from 2019.

Equipment revenue decreased to $57.7 million , down 34% from 2019.

, down 34% from 2019. Net loss decreased to $48.6 million versus a net loss of $88.5 million in 2019.

versus a net loss of in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $98.3 million from $121.8 million in 2019, primarily due to the effects of COVID-19.

2021 Financial Guidance

Total revenue in the range of $300 million to $320 million

to Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $105 million to $120 million , including approximately $12 million of 5G-related expenses and excluding approximately $4 million of non-recurring separation and migration costs related to the sale of the CA division

to , including approximately of 5G-related expenses and excluding approximately of non-recurring separation and migration costs related to the sale of the CA division Capital expenditures in the range of $25 million to $30 million , with the majority tied to Gogo 5G

to , with the majority tied to Gogo 5G Gogo anticipates executing a comprehensive refinancing to significantly reduce interest expense. The Company expects to provide full year interest expense and cash flow guidance on the Q1 2021 earnings call.

Long-Term Financial Targets

Gogo also announces the following long-term financial targets:

Revenue growth at a compounded annual growth rate of at least 10% from 2020 to 2025

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 35% - 40% throughout the planning period

Significant free cash flow growth beginning in 2023, following the deployment of the Gogo 5G network in 2022

Conference Call

The Company will host its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 conference call on March 11, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.gogoair.com. Participants can access the call by dialing (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number: 1990508

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measurement, in the supplemental tables below. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA for business planning purposes, including managing our business against internally projected results of operations and measuring our performance. This supplemental performance measure also provides another basis for comparing period to period results by excluding potential differences caused by non-operational and unusual or non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA may vary from and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP; when analyzing our performance with Adjusted EBITDA, investors should (i) evaluate each adjustment in our reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measure, and the explanatory footnotes regarding those adjustments, and (ii) use Adjusted EBITDA in addition to, and not as an alternative to, net loss attributable to common stock as a measure of operating results.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to attract and retain customers and generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity services; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our ability to compete effectively with other current or future providers of in-flight connectivity services and other products and services that we offer, including on the basis of price and performance; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures implemented to combat it; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our reliance on third parties for equipment and services; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees; the achievement of the anticipated benefits of the sale of the CA business or our ability to operate as a standalone business; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to develop and deploy our next generation ATG technology; a revocation of, or reduction in, our right to use licensed spectrum, the availability of other air-to-ground spectrum to a competitor or the repurposing by a competitor of other spectrum for air-to-ground use; our use of open source software and licenses; the availability of additional ATG spectrum in the United States or internationally; the effects of service interruptions or delays, technology failures and equipment failures or malfunctions arising from defects or errors in our software or defects in or damage to our equipment; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; the impact of government regulation of the internet; our possession and use of personal information; the extent of expenses or liabilities resulting from litigation; our ability to protect our intellectual property; our substantial indebtedness, limitations and restrictions in the agreements governing our current and future indebtedness and our ability to service our indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing for operations, or financing intended to refinance our existing indebtedness on acceptable terms or at all; fluctuations in our operating results; the utilization of our tax losses; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 11, 2021.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

There are more than 1,700 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed. As of December 31, 2020, Gogo reported 5,778 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,702 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)





































For the Three Months





For the Years





Ended December 31,





Ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Revenue:





























Service revenue $ 56,904



$ 58,604



$ 211,987



$ 221,922

Equipment revenue

20,730





27,251





57,731





87,063

Total revenue

77,634





85,855





269,718





308,985

































Operating expenses:





























Cost of service revenue (exclusive of items shown below)

12,264





12,295





45,073





42,142

Cost of equipment revenue (exclusive of items shown below)

15,263





13,622





39,299





51,744

Engineering, design and development

7,862





7,393





25,227





26,013

Sales and marketing

4,411





5,290





15,135





21,236

General and administrative

18,089





13,001





54,467





54,628

Depreciation and amortization

4,049





4,814





14,166





16,690

Total operating expenses

61,938





56,415





193,367





212,453

Operating income

15,696





29,440





76,351





96,532

































Other (income) expense:





























Interest income

(33)





(769)





(722)





(4,000)

Interest expense

32,192





31,105





125,787





130,473

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-





-





-





57,962

Other (income) expense

(21)





4





(9)





31

Total other expense

32,138





30,340





125,056





184,466

































Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(16,442)





(900)





(48,705)





(87,934)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(362)





102





(146)





563

Net loss from continuing operations

(16,080)





(1,002)





(48,559)





(88,497)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

16,925





(21,349)





(201,477)





(57,507)

Net income (loss) $ 845



$ (22,351)



$ (250,036)



$ (146,004)

































Net income (loss) attributable to common stock per share – basic and diluted:





























Net loss from continuing operations $ (0.19)



$ (0.01)



$ (0.59)



$ (1.10)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.20





(0.26)





(2.45)





(0.71)

Net income (loss) $ 0.01



$ (0.27)



$ (3.04)



$ (1.81)

































Weighted average number of shares—basic and diluted

83,377





80,997





82,266





80,766



































Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)





















December 31,





December 31,





2020





2019

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 435,345



$ 170,016

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,044 and $660, respectively

39,833





42,322

Inventories

28,114





35,205

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

8,934





6,813

Current assets of discontinued operations

-





170,469

Total current assets

512,226





424,825

















Non-current assets:













Property and equipment, net

63,493





69,183

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

52,693





51,803

Operating lease right-of-use assets

33,690





35,807

Other non-current assets, net of allowances of $375 and $0, respectively

11,486





12,121

Non-current assets of discontinued operations

-





620,961

Total non-current assets

161,362





789,875

Total assets $ 673,588



$ 1,214,700

















Liabilities and Stockholders' deficit













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 11,013



$ 5,495

Accrued liabilities

83,009





48,070

Deferred revenue

3,113





2,225

Current portion of long-term debt

341,000





-

Current liabilities of discontinued operations

-





196,852

Total current liabilities

438,135





252,642

















Non-current liabilities:













Long-term debt

827,968





1,101,248

Non-current operating lease liabilities

38,018





42,016

Other non-current liabilities

10,581





7,531

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations

-





210,153

Total non-current liabilities

876,567





1,360,948

Total liabilities

1,314,702





1,613,590

















Commitments and contingencies

-





-

















Stockholders' deficit













Common stock

9





9

Additional paid-in-capital

1,088,590





979,499

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,013)





(2,256)

Treasury stock, at cost

(98,857)





-

Accumulated deficit

(1,629,843)





(1,376,142)

Total stockholders' deficit

(641,114)





(398,890)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 673,588



$ 1,214,700



















Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)













For the Years





Ended December 31,





2020





2019

Operating activities from continuing operations:













Net loss $ (48,559)





(88,497)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization

14,166





16,690

Loss on asset disposals, abandonments and write-downs

64





496

Provision for expected credit losses

1,071





-

Deferred income taxes

(232)





178

Stock-based compensation expense

7,808





8,654

Amortization of deferred financing costs

5,892





5,260

Accretion and amortization of debt discount and premium

13,908





14,711

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-





57,962

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable

1,315





(9,023)

Inventories

7,091





11,666

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(277)





1,144

Contract assets

(9,439)





(2,547)

Accounts payable

4,963





(264)

Accrued liabilities

4,470





2,245

Deferred revenue

898





(260)

Accrued interest

787





(29,646)

Other non-current assets and liabilities

587





(1,641)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations

4,513





(12,872)

















Investing activities from continuing operations:













Purchases of property and equipment

(1,818)





(1,490)

Acquisition of intangible assets—capitalized software

(7,172)





(4,983)

Redemptions of short-term investments

-





39,323

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations

(8,990)





32,850

















Financing activities from continuing operations:













Proceeds from credit facility draw

26,000





-

Repayments of amounts drawn from credit facility

(26,000)





-

Proceeds from issuance of senior secured notes

51,750





920,683

Redemption of senior secured notes









(741,360)

Repurchase of convertible notes

(2,498)





(159,502)

Payment of debt issuance costs

-





(22,976)

Payments on finance leases

(546)





-

Stock-based compensation activity

(4,227)





325

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations

44,479





(2,830)

















Cash flows from discontinued operations:













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(137,200)





76,933

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

357,393





(106,559)

Net cash used in financing activities

(54)





(713)

Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations

220,139





(30,339)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(1,946)





(250)

















Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

258,195





(13,441)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

177,675





191,116

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 435,870



$ 177,675

















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 435,870



$ 177,675

Less: current restricted cash

525





560

Less: non-current restricted cash

-





7,099

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 435,345



$ 170,016

















Supplemental Cash Flow Information:













Cash paid for interest $ 106,051



$ 140,833



Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Information – Key Operating Metrics





Business Aviation





































For the Three Months





For the Years





Ended December 31,





Ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

































Aircraft online (at period end)





























ATG

5,778





5,669





5,778





5,669

Satellite

4,702





5,001





4,702





5,001

Average monthly connectivity service revenue per aircraft online





























ATG

3,069





3,200





2,951





3,113

Satellite $ 226



$ 263



$ 212



$ 249

Units Sold





























ATG

275





243





667





909

Satellite

48





215





199





560

Average equipment revenue per unit sold (in thousands)





























ATG

65





79





68





69

Satellite $ 56



$ 35



$ 59



$ 39



ATG aircraft online. We define ATG aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving ATG service as part of the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat.

We define ATG aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide ATG services as of the last day of each period presented. This number excludes aircraft receiving ATG service as part of the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat. Satellite aircraft online . We define satellite aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide satellite services as of the last day of each period presented.

. We define satellite aircraft online as the total number of business aircraft for which we provide satellite services as of the last day of each period presented. Average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online. We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation.

We define average monthly connectivity service revenue per ATG aircraft online as the aggregate ATG connectivity service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of ATG aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Revenue share earned from the ATG Network Sharing Agreement with Intelsat is excluded from this calculation. Average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online . We define average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online as the aggregate satellite service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of satellite aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period).

. We define average monthly service revenue per satellite aircraft online as the aggregate satellite service revenue for the period divided by the number of months in the period, divided by the number of satellite aircraft online during the period (expressed as an average of the month end figures for each month in such period). Units sold . We define units sold as the number of ATG or satellite units for which we recognized revenue during the period.

. We define units sold as the number of ATG or satellite units for which we recognized revenue during the period. Average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue from all ATG units sold during the period, divided by the number of ATG units sold.

We define average equipment revenue per ATG unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue from all ATG units sold during the period, divided by the number of ATG units sold. Average equipment revenue per satellite unit sold. We define average equipment revenue per satellite unit sold as the aggregate equipment revenue earned from all satellite units sold during the period, divided by the number of satellite units sold.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information – Revenue and Cost of Revenue (in thousands, unaudited)





For the Three Months

% Change





For the Years

% Change







Ended December 31,

2020 over





Ended December 31,

2020 over







2020





2019

2019





2020





2019

2019













































Service revenue $ 56,904



$ 58,604

(2.9) %

$ 211,987



$ 221,922

(4.5) %

Equipment revenue

20,730





27,251

(23.9) %



57,731





87,063

(33.7) %

Total revenue $ 77,634



$ 85,855

(9.6) %

$ 269,718



$ 308,985

(12.7) %















































For the Three Months

% Change





For the Years

% Change







Ended December 31,

2020 over





Ended December 31,

2020 over







2020





2019

2019





2020





2019

2019













































Cost of service revenue (1) $ 12,264



$ 12,295

(0.3) %

$ 45,073



$ 42,142

7.0 %

Cost of equipment revenue (1) $ 15,263



$ 13,622

12.0 %

$ 39,299



$ 51,744

(24.1) %













































(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.

Gogo Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)





































For the Three Months





For the Years





Ended December 31,





Ended December 31,





2020





2019





2020





2019

Adjusted EBITDA:





























Net income (loss) attributable to common stock (GAAP) $ 845



$ (22,351)



$ (250,036)



$ (146,004)

Interest expense

32,192





31,105





125,787





130,473

Interest income

(33)





(769)





(722)





(4,000)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(362)





102





(146)





563

Depreciation and amortization

4,049





4,814





14,166





16,690

EBITDA

36,691





12,901





(110,951)





(2,278)

Stock-based compensation expense

(475)





1,922





7,808





8,654

Loss (income) from discontinued operations

(16,925)





21,349





201,477





57,507

Loss on extinguishment of debt

-





-





-





57,962

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,291



$ 36,172



$ 98,334



$ 121,845



































Definition of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA represents net loss attributable to common stock before interest expense, interest income, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA adjusted for (i) stock-based compensation expense included in the results of continuing operations, (ii) the results of discontinued operations, including stock-based compensation expense and the gain on the sale of CA, and (iii) loss on extinguishment of debt. Our management believes that the use of Adjusted EBITDA eliminates items that management believes have less bearing on our operating performance, thereby highlighting trends in our core business which may not otherwise be apparent. It also provides an assessment of controllable expenses, which are indicators management uses to determine whether current spending decisions need to be adjusted in order to meet financial goals and achieve optimal financial performance.

We believe that the exclusion of stock-based compensation expense from Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate given the significant variation in expense that can result from using the Black-Scholes model to determine the fair value of such compensation. The fair value of our stock options is determined using the Black-Scholes model and varies based on fluctuations in the assumptions used in this model, including inputs that are not necessarily directly related to the performance of our business, such as the expected volatility, the risk-free interest rate and the expected term of the options. Therefore, we believe that the exclusion of this cost provides a clearer view of the operating performance of our business. Further, stock option grants made at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time. While we believe that investors should have information about any dilutive effect of outstanding options and the cost of that compensation, we also believe that stockholders should have the ability to consider our performance using a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes these costs and that management uses to evaluate our business.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the results of our discontinued operations because they are not part of our ongoing operations.

We believe it is useful for an understanding of our operating performance to exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt from Adjusted EBITDA because of the non-recurring nature of this activity.

We also present Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental performance measure because we believe that this measure provides investors, securities analysts and other users of our financial statements with important supplemental information with which to evaluate our performance and to enable them to assess our performance on the same basis as management.

