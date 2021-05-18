Gogo Appoints Chief Strategy Officer and Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing in Two Newly Created Roles to Support Continued Growth Trajectory

CHICAGO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) ("Gogo") announced today the appointment of individuals to fill two senior leadership positions. Gustavo Nader will join Gogo as the new Chief Strategy Officer and Melissa Hale will serve as Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing.

"The addition of Melissa and Gustavo to our Gogo senior leadership team is good news for our company. They each have deep aviation acumen in their respective fields that will prove invaluable as we continue on our growth trajectory," said Oakleigh Thorne, Gogo's Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to welcome them onboard."

As Chief Strategy Officer, Nader, a telecommunications executive with 30 years of experience in the terrestrial and satellite communications industries, will oversee Gogo's strategy and be responsible for facilitating strategic planning, sustaining implementation efforts, and exploring strategic opportunities and partnerships through business development as the company progresses in its technology evolution.

"With Gustavo's breadth of experience and expertise, he will be tasked with directing our strategic planning efforts as Gogo continues to capitalize on our competitive advantages and innovative technologies. I'm confident he will help us to anticipate and interpret market shifts, realize long-term growth opportunities, and drive shareholder value," said Thorne.

"Gogo enjoys an enviable market position and a technologically robust and differentiated service," Nader said. "I'm delighted to be joining such a uniquely talented team and look forward to leveraging my experience in the telecommunications and connectivity industries to help the company secure continued and sustainable growth."

Prior to joining Gogo, Nader was the Head of Strategy for Thales InFlyt Experience, in charge of the company's global strategy for inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC). Nader also served as Vice President of International Corporate Development with Echostar, focused on the development of international satellite and spectrum assets for fixed and mobile satellite services. Nader has also held senior positions at Inmarsat, Ligado Networks and T-Mobile (formerly Sprint Nextel).

He holds a doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (Virginia Tech).

Melissa Hale, a proven leader with a rich aviation background and 17 years of business experience, joins Gogo as Senior Vice President of Product and Marketing. Hale will be responsible for driving alignment in Gogo's Product and Marketing organizations to further deliver on customers' needs.

"Melissa's impressive and proven experience in all aspects of business will serve to elevate and align our product and marketing efforts as we hone our customer focus, continue to enhance our AVANCE offerings, and execute our 5G go-to market strategy. I'm excited for her to be at the helm and lead our teams through this transformational time," said Sergio Aguirre, President of Gogo Business Aviation.

Hale said, "I am incredibly grateful and excited to be joining Gogo. I look forward to learning from the team, growing together, and contributing to the continued success of this unique and fascinating company."

Prior to joining Gogo, Hale was Director of Program Avionics at Gulfstream Aerospace, and held roles in operations, customer support, programs, engineering, and sales and marketing. With early roots as a C-130 pilot, Hale is a combat veteran with expert knowledge of avionics, services, and business aircraft systems.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in Physics from The University of Texas at Austin and her MBA from Georgia Southern.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2021, Gogo reported 1,900 business aircraft flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 5,892 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,614 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: Will Davis Dave Mellin +1 917-519-6994 +1 720-840-4788 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Gogo Inc.

