Gogo AVANCE L3 Becomes Factory Option for Beechcraft King Air 360

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L3 system has been selected by Textron Aviation as a factory option on new production Beechcraft King Air 360/360ER aircraft.

The King Air 360 is the first model in the King Air turboprop family to offer the AVANCE L3 as a factory option. The aircraft is currently in production with customer deliveries expected to begin in the coming weeks. The updated flagship turboprop King Air 360 offers the latest technological advancements in the cockpit and in the cabin, including the AVANCE L3 for inflight connectivity and entertainment.

"Gogo and Textron Aviation have a longstanding relationship that spans decades and with all of the innovative enhancements offered on the King Air 360, adding AVANCE L3 provides an upgrade to the latest generation of inflight connectivity and entertainment which will greatly enhance the passenger experience," said Mark Sander, vice president of OEM sales for Gogo. "Additionally, with the L3 onboard, operators of the King Air 360 will be equipped to take advantage of the lowered service altitude of the Gogo network. We lowered our service level to 3,000 feet above ground level which enables the L3 to provide connectivity on shorter routes, and provides additional connectivity time on longer flights."

The AVANCE L3 is an inflight Wi-Fi system that delivers the benefits of the Gogo AVANCE platform in a small, lightweight form factor, with the most affordable pricing options in business aviation. With the L3 users can choose an inflight Wi-Fi experience fitted to their unique needs or preferences. It is an ideal solution for smaller business jets and turboprops such as the King Air 360.

Using AVANCE L3, passengers and crew can stay connected to email, send text messages and make voice calls with Gogo Text & Talk or access their favorite flight apps such as weather and flight information. The L3 system comes installed with Gogo Vision featuring entertainment and news including the latest Hollywood films, hit television programs, business programming from Bloomberg TV, and 30 leading magazine titles in digital format.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago with additional facilities in Broomfield, Colo., and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include "forward-looking statements" that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Most forward-looking statements contain words that identify them as forward-looking, such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms that relate to future events. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and Gogo undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Gogo's management that, although Gogo believes them to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include developments in the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting impact on Gogo's business, operations and financial condition and the other uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Gogo's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 13, 2020, on Gogo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the SEC on May 11, 2020, and Gogo's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as filed with the SEC on August 10, 2020.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

