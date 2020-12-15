Gogo AVANCE L3 Reaches 500 Business Aircraft Installations

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) AVANCE L3 inflight connectivity system is now installed and flying on more than 500 business aircraft.

AVANCE L3 delivers the benefits of the Gogo AVANCE platform to passengers and flight departments in a lightweight and much smaller form factor compared to other inflight connectivity systems with similar capabilities. AVANCE L3 allows users to customize their inflight experience based on their unique needs and can be installed on business aircraft of all types, but its size, cost and software-based scalable capabilities make it an ideal solution for smaller aircraft including turboprops and light jets.

From the time AVANCE L3 launched in January 2018, more than 120,000 flights have been flown with the system onboard. Gogo has shipped nearly 700 AVANCE L3 systems to date.

"We have seen demand for inflight connectivity increase across the board, but we're seeing significant growth on smaller aircraft," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "Despite the pandemic, we've seen continued installations of the AVANCE L3, and to reach 500 aircraft online in this environment is a remarkable achievement. It speaks volumes about how important connectivity has become to operators today. It's no longer considered a luxury – it's now a necessity for most, even on smaller aircraft."

There are numerous certification paths to install the AVANCE L3 including full equipment STCs and Wi-Fi STCs covering more than a hundred aircraft models. The system is actively being installed at several MROs and aftermarket OEM service centers.

Aguirre added: "During the pandemic, connectivity like the AVANCE L3 provides has become even more valuable for many operators because they are relying more heavily on their business aircraft to provide a safer, more secure travel environment that is healthier for passengers and crew."

For customers looking for full internet connectivity, AVANCE L3 can be enabled to connect to the Gogo Biz data network delivering a 3G experience. The L3 also allows passengers to stay connected to email; send text messages and make voice calls with Gogo Text & Talk; and comes equipped with Gogo Vision 360 for unlimited streaming of on-demand movies, TV programming and news, along with digital magazines and a state-of-the-art 3D moving map, all at a fixed monthly price eliminating the unpredictability and often high costs associated with inflight streaming video and audio.

AVANCE L3 comes with three service offerings at different price levels to best meet a customer's needs. It's the ultimate in flexibility and scalability of performance and cost.

About Gogo

Gogo is the leading global provider of network and broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

There are nearly 1,650 business aircraft currently flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 installed. As of third quarter earnings reported on Sept. 30, 2020, Gogo had more than 10,000 connected aircraft, comprised of 5,577 aircraft flying with its air-to-ground (ATG) systems onboard, and 4,737 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

