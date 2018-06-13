Gogo AVANCE L5 Flying on 200th Business Jet

To date, more than 400 AVANCE L5 systems have been shipped with hundreds of additional systems on back order and scheduled for delivery in 2018 – highlighting how highly popular the system has been thus far in the business aviation marketplace. In total, Gogo continues to expect to have approximately 500 installations of the new system by the end of 2018.

"The market demand for AVANCE L5 remains incredibly high and our partners are installing the system at a remarkable pace," said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. "We're thrilled with the feedback we've been receiving. The customers who have been flying with AVANCE L5 onboard their aircraft have been very happy with its performance."

AVANCE L5 systems are actively being installed at all MROs and aftermarket OEM service centers. To date, Gogo and its OEM partners and dealers have received type certificate and supplemental type certificate (STC) approvals for AVANCE L5 from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) across more than 40 airframes. Gogo and its partners are securing STCs for more than 15 additional airframes in the coming months, meaning AVANCE L5 will be available for installation on more than 55 business jet platforms.

The Gogo AVANCE L5 system connects to the Gogo Biz 4G network delivering faster speeds and enhanced network capacity enabling activities such as live streaming video and audio, video conferencing, on-demand movies, personal smartphone use, real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support while in flight.

Gogo AVANCE is an innovative software-centric approach that combines Gogo's advanced hardware and software technology to create a fully integrated, aviation-grade inflight connectivity and entertainment platform. The platform enables connected aviation technologies, services and applications like never before.

