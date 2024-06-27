Gogo AVANCE Operators Unlock New Efficiencies With Over-the-Air System Updates

OTA Successfully Used 1,000 Times; Slashing Software Upgrade Time by 83 Percent

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced that more than 1,000 successful AVANCE system software updates have been completed globally using Gogo's over-the-air (OTA) feature.

Consistent with the company's mission of driving efficiencies for operators, OTA replaces the USB kit method – requiring fleet operators to go plane to plane for each update – with a remote, hands-free process that can be deployed for all aircraft simultaneously.

In addition to benefits like OTA, the AVANCE platform has been intentionally designed to provide easy upgrade paths to new technologies and networks, like Gogo Galileo, Gogo's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite solution for global connectivity, and Gogo 5G for North American operators.

"OTA addresses the largest problem we've heard from our fleet customers: updating aircraft positioned around the world. OTA eliminates this logistical issue and makes access to our most up-to-date and value-add features easier than ever," said Sanjeev Nagpal, senior vice president of product management for Gogo.

As Gogo readies for the anticipated launch of its Gogo Galileo and Gogo 5G products, OTA will also expand to support antenna software updates.

OTA was launched in conjunction with AVANCE software update v4.4 and has become the fastest-adopted software update in Gogo's 30-year history. Accessible at customer's fingertips in Gogo DASH – an app-based toolkit exclusively available to AVANCE customers – and when used with a Gogo Cloudport, slashes upgrade time by 83 percent.

Current AVANCE customers can reference this step-by-step video for more information on using the Gogo DASH Equipment Maintenance app to upgrade their AVANCE platform software over the air, and can read this article for more information and OTA testimonials.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2024, Gogo reported 7,136 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,110 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,285 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com .

