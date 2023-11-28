Gogo Business Aviation Releases Over-the-Air Software Updates Enhancing AVANCE with Industry-First Capability

News provided by

Gogo Business Aviation

28 Nov, 2023, 07:01 ET

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced the release of over-the-air (OTA) software updates for its industry-leading Gogo AVANCE platform.

Now, new and existing customers can update their AVANCE system software remotely through Gogo DASH – an app-based toolkit exclusively available to AVANCE customers – eliminating the need for additional downtime to perform manual software updates.

With the introduction of OTA, AVANCE software updates can now be deployed without physically touching the aircraft, significantly reducing the time required for important software updates, and vastly improving the efficiency and management of upgrading large fleets.

"This industry-first capability for connectivity systems demonstrates our deep understanding of business aviation, and the maintenance required of aviation-grade technology," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president and chief operating officer. "OTA software updates can be done completely hands-free, saving our customers time and money, and ensuring that they have the latest AVANCE features and functionality."

AVANCE customers can experience the ease of OTA software updates using a Cloudport connection via Gogo's secure digital content delivery network, Gogo Cloud, or via Terrestrial Modem (TM). After Dec. 31, 2024, OTA will be available to all AVANCE customers exclusively through the Gogo Cloud network.

The process for executing OTA software updates is the same via Cloudport and TM. Current AVANCE customers can reference this step-by-step video for more information on using the Gogo DASH Equipment Maintenance app to upgrade their AVANCE platform software over-the-air, or can contact Gogo connectivity experts at www.gogoair.com.

About Gogo 
Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of September 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,150 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,784 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,395 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.  

Media Relations Contact: 

Investor Relations Contact:

Caroline Bosco                   

William Davis

+1 312-517-6127 

+1 917-519-6994

[email protected] 

[email protected]  

SOURCE Gogo Business Aviation

