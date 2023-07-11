GOGO Charters Circles the Beltway, Brings Charter Bus and Shuttle Fleet to Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing Washington D.C. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for a variety of trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters Rolls into Washington, DC

GOGO Charters offers group transportation options for every trip. Whether you need to rent a charter bus for employee shuttles to your office in Georgetown, a field trip to the Lincoln Memorial and the National Mall or catching a game at Nationals Park in Navy Yard, GOGO Charters has you covered.

"The Nation's Capital, where history, politics and culture come together, deserves a transportation solution that understands its unique needs," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "Whether it's for school trips visiting historic monuments, organizations attending political rallies, or tourists exploring museums, GOGO Charters is here to make the journey easy and stress-free. Our reliable transportation solution will ensure your group can navigate the city with ease, any time of year, any number of passengers."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people, to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people, and even party buses.

National clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Delta, NASA, Lockheed Martin and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above seat and below bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

