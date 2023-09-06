GOGO Charters Drives into Silicon Valley, Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Trips in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, announced today its official launch servicing San Jose. GOGO Charters will offer one-time and recurring group transportation services for various trips, events and special occasions.

GOGO Charters offers comprehensive group transportation options suitable for all types of trips. Whether you need a charter bus rental for employee shuttles back and forth between downtown San Jose or Silicon Valley, a field trip to the Tech Museum, or cheering on the Sharks at the SAP Center, GOGO Charters has got you covered.

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.

"San Jose, renowned as the capital of Silicon Valley, is an iconic destination that deserves a hassle-free and convenient solution for group transportation," said Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "We are thrilled to introduce our charter services to meet this demand. Whether attending a Sharks game, exploring tech landmarks, or participating in a business conference, our 24-hour team can provide the perfect ride tailored to your group's requirements."

Clients trusting GOGO Charters for their group transportation include Amtrak, Edward Jones, GoDaddy, Stryker and more. To date, GOGO Charters has transported passengers more than 2 million miles over 20,000 lifetime trips.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles feature a premium suite of amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, reclining and cushioned seats, above-seat and below-bus luggage storage, TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

For more information: gogocharters.com.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary, to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

