GOGO Charters Expands Fleet with 30 New Motorcoaches

-- $20 Million Fleet Upgrade Supports Rising Charter Demand Across Key Regions --

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters, a leading provider of ground transportation services, today announced it will be adding 30 new motorcoaches to its national fleet. This investment marks an important milestone in GOGO Charters' continued growth and reinforces its commitment to delivering excellent service.

The purchase represents a $20 million investment in GOGO Charters' fleet and reflects the continued rise in charter demand. The new motorcoaches will be deployed across key regional hubs, including Chicago , Dallas and New York City , to support increasing volume from schools, corporate clients and regional travel groups. As one of the largest privately owned bus companies in the United States, GOGO Charters manages thousands of reservations each year nationwide.

These new motorcoaches are equipped with upgraded safety systems, modern amenities and improved onboard technology. These additions pair well with GOGO Charters' advanced mobile app, which simplifies booking, offers real-time trip tracking and provides secure e-tickets for a seamless, hassle-free journey. The motorcoaches also meet the latest emissions standards and offer improved fuel efficiency over previous models. The first motorcoaches from the order are expected to enter service in January, with full deployment planned for mid-February.

The order is part of a multi-year strategy to modernize and expand the GOGO Charters fleet across major U.S. markets. For more information about GOGO Charters, visit gogocharters.com .

About GOGO Charters:

GOGO Charters is a leading provider of luxury charter bus and minibus transportation services, connecting cities and communities across the U.S. through upscale, reliable, and environmentally friendly travel solutions. From corporate and educational trips, to leisure travel and intercity routes, GOGO Charters is committed to delivering high-quality, luxury experiences that strengthen regional ties and support economic growth. For more information, visit GOGOCharters.com or download the new GOGO Charters app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store .

