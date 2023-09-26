GOGO Charters Rides into the Spotlight, Providing Charter Bus and Shuttle Service in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOGO Charters®, the leading national brand for charter bus and shuttle services, proudly unveils its official debut in Nashville. GOGO Charters offers one-time and recurring group transportation solutions for various excursions, gatherings and special events.

GOGO Charters is the go-to choice for seamless group travel in Nashville. Whether you need a charter bus rental for employee shuttles in the vibrant heart of downtown Nashville, transportation to a country music festival or are attending a college reunion at Vanderbilt University, GOGO Charters is your ticket to your destination.

"Nashville, the musical capital of the United States, needs reliable and comfortable group transportation services," stated Farzin Parsa, President of GOGO Charters. "That's exactly what GOGO Charters provides. Whether you're exploring the rich history of the home of country music or organizing a corporate event, our round-the-clock team is committed to delivering exceptional transportation solutions."

The company's versatile vehicle fleet accommodates groups of all sizes, ranging from minibuses for 18-30 people to full-size motorcoaches for up to 56 people and even party buses.

Notable companies such as Amtrak, GoDaddy, Stryker and others have trusted GOGO Charters for their group transportation needs. To date, GOGO Charters has traveled over 2 million miles and completed more than 20,000 trips, solidifying its track record of dependability and excellence.

GOGO Charters' luxury buses and shuttles are equipped with premium amenities, including on-board WiFi, climate-controlled cabins, spacious legroom, comfortable reclining seats, ample storage space, entertainment systems with TVs, top-of-the-line sound systems with PA capabilities, AM/FM radio, power outlets, onboard restrooms and more.

About GOGO Charters

GOGO Charters® is the premier national charter bus and shuttle brand, serving corporations, private groups and consumers. Boasting a fleet of more than 1,000 coaches and minibuses, our mission is to make the charter bus experience as simple as possible, from quoting and reserving a custom itinerary to pickup and dropoff. Customers can request a free quote or call 855.826.6770 to book your next group adventure! For more information: gogocharters.com.

