Gogo Galileo European STC Portfolio Expanding

ALAMO Engineering to Develop EASA STC for Cessna Citation Latitude Midsize Jets

GENEVA, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (EBACE, Booth I98) – Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced it is partnering with ALAMO Engineering GmbH to develop a European Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna for Cessna Citation Latitude midsize jets.

"The Gogo Galileo solution for midsize and smaller aircraft is unique. It will finally provide a true broadband service to those aircraft that fly in Europe, and globally," said Joerg Gorkenant, general manager for ALAMO Engineering GmbH. "We are pleased to partner with Gogo to develop this STC that will bring unmatched, high performance inflight Wi-Fi to Latitude operators around the world."

The STC for the Latitude will cover nearly 400 total aircraft in operation today worldwide.

This will be the fourth STC for the HDX Gogo Galileo system. Other European STCs include the Cessna Citation 525 series of aircraft, encompassing the CJ1, CJ2, CJ3 and CJ4, and the Embraer Phenom 300 through the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). All of these STCs will be validated with other aviation authorities worldwide.

"ALAMO Engineering will be a key strategic partner for Gogo as we expand internationally and bring Gogo Galileo to market," said Shuaib Shahid, head of international sales for Gogo Business Aviation. "We will rely on their expertise as a Design Organization partner and will continue to leverage their domain expertise with EASA as we develop additional STCs together in the future."

Gogo Galileo will operate on the Eutelsat OneWeb enterprise-grade Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite network, which is fully deployed, and Gogo is now accepting purchase orders for the new service.

Gogo will have a CJ1+ available for in-person demos of the Gogo Galileo service at the European Business Aviation Conference and Expo (EBACE) static display (stand AD_26) in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28-30.

In June, Gogo will be installing the Gogo Galileo HDX system on its Bombardier Challenger 300 testbed and will begin flight testing this summer.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of March 31, 2024, Gogo reported 7,136 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,110 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,285 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com .

About ALAMO Engineering GmbH

Since 2010, ALAMO Engineering GmbH has been at the forefront of delivering exceptional aviation solutions. Located in Gilching, Germany, EASA DOA 21.J.737 and DIN EN ISO 9001:2015, we specialize in the design, manufacturing, and certification of modifications and refurbishments for all types of aircraft. Our expertise encompasses a wide range of areas including electrical and avionics systems, structural components, interiors, mission equipment, and overall aircraft systems. At ALAMO Engineering, our mission is to provide innovative, high-quality solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients.

ALAMO Engineering holds 60+ STC and 140+ Minor Change and Repairs. Connect with us at www.alamo-engineering.com.

