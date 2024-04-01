Gogo Galileo Global Broadband Coming to European Operators

Atlas Air Service AG to Develop EASA STC Portfolio for Cessna

CitationJet Series of Light Jets and Embraer Phenom 300

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and BREMEN, Germany, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced it is partnering with Atlas Air Service AG to develop the first European Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the Gogo Galileo HDX antenna for the Cessna CitationJet series of light jet aircraft and another STC for the Embraer Phenom 300.

This is the Cessna CitationJet CJ1+ Atlas Air Service AG will be using to secure the first European STC for the Gogo Galileo HDX terminal.

"For the first time ever, a true global broadband service will be available to thousands of aircraft operators in Europe and around the world," said Radu Grigore, deputy director of MRO commercial for Atlas Air Service AG. "For many years our customers have been asking for a small and affordable broadband solution for their aircraft. We wanted to be among the first to partner with Gogo to develop these STCs and bring true broadband inflight Wi-Fi for every segment of business aviation."

The STCs will cover more than 2,600 total aircraft in operation today worldwide, comprised of more than 1,850 Citations and 750 Phenom 300s.

Highlighting the small form factor and ease of installation, beginning in April, Atlas Air Service will focus its initial STC on the Cessna Citation 525 series of aircraft encompassing the CJ1, CJ2, CJ3, and CJ4, with hardware installations expected this summer on a CJ1+.

The STC for the Phenom 300 is being developed in parallel with the Citation STC through the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and validated with other agencies worldwide.

"Atlas Air Service has been at the forefront of getting these STCs developed which speaks volumes about the partnership we've built with them," said Shuaib Shahid, head of international sales for Gogo Business Aviation. "Atlas Air Service specializes in the market we are targeting for the HDX – midsize and smaller aircraft – making them the perfect partner for Gogo Galileo in Europe.

Gogo Galileo will operate on the Eutelsat OneWeb enterprise-grade Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite network, which is fully deployed.

Gogo plans to have the Atlas Air CJ1+ available for in-person demos at the European Business Aviation Conference and Expo (EBACE) static display in Geneva, Switzerland, May 28-30.

Following more rigorous testing and verification, Gogo anticipates flight testing with the prototype HDX terminal will begin this summer.

Hear more from Grigore about the opportunity Atlas Air Service sees for Gogo Galileo and the compact HDX antenna for smaller aircraft operating in Europe.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2023, Gogo reported 7,205 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,976 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,341 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com .

About Atlas Air Service AG

Atlas Air Service AG in Bremen, Germany, with subsidiaries in Augsburg, Germany, and in Altenrhein, Switzerland, is a full-service provider for business aviation with 300 employees. The business areas include aircraft trading, maintenance/repair/overhaul (MRO) for Embraer Executive Jets, Cessna, Beechcraft, Gulfstream Aerospace, Daher, Pilatus and Cirrus, spare parts sales, airworthiness management (CAMO+), component repairs, non-destructive testing (NDT), special mission modification and sensor integration, as well as management, operation (AOC) and charter of business aircraft. The companies are manufacturer-authorized service centers for Embraer Executive Jets, Gulfstream Aerospace, Cirrus Aircraft, Honeywell and Williams International and hold approvals by EASA Part 145, FAA, UK CAA, Canada, India, Isle of Man, San Marino, and various other aviation authorities.



