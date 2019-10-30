Gogo Inc. to Attend Investor Conferences in November and December

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in November and December.

Roth Technology and New Industrials Day

Location: Lotte New York Palace

Date: November 13, 2019

One-on-One Meetings Only

Company Attendees:

Will Davis , Head of Investor Relations

Bank of America 2019 Leveraged Finance Conference

Location: Boca Raton, FL

Date: December 4, 2019

One-on-One Meetings Only

Company Attendees:

Barry Rowan , CFO

, CFO

Sam Chong , Treasurer

, Treasurer

Will Davis , Head of Investor Relations

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences. Please contact your respective salesperson for further details.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 dmellin@gogoair.com ir@gogoair.com

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

