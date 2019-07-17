Gogo Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8, 2019

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on August 8, 2019. The Company will host a conference call with financial analysts the same day at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Conference Call & Web Cast

A live web cast of the conference call, as well as a replay, will be available online on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.gogoair.com . Participants can also access the call by dialing +1 (844) 464-3940 (within the United States and Canada) or +1 (765) 507-2646 (international dialers) and entering conference ID number 3176457.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Meredith Payette +1 312-517-5725 +1 312-517-6216 ir@gogoair.com pr@gogoair.com

