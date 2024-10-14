Gogo Receiving Unprecedented Demand for Gogo Galileo HDX

Production More Than Doubled to Meet Sales Projections

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) is seeing unprecedented demand for Gogo Galileo HDX, the new global broadband Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite service.

"The response from the industry for Gogo Galileo HDX is at a fever pitch – there's been a tidal wave of demand as we rapidly approach commercial launch," said Sergio Aguirre, president and chief operating officer for Gogo. "It's clear the market is hungry for true aviation-grade LEO satellite broadband connectivity for aircraft of any size around the globe."

A Bombardier Challenger 300 with Gogo Galileo HDX installed.

The demand for Gogo Galileo HDX is greater than it was for Gogo AVANCE L5, which launched in 2017 and quickly became the most widely adopted and fastest-selling inflight connectivity system in business aviation history.

Demand has accelerated due to growing accessibility of HDX as Gogo's dealer network has contracted to complete 27 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs), unlocking a total addressable market of more than 18,000 aircraft globally, many of which have not had access to broadband inflight connectivity prior to Gogo Galileo. Additional STC contracts are expected in the coming weeks.

Gogo has been conducting flight tests of the Gogo Galileo HDX system on a Challenger 300 and it is performing as planned.

Gogo continues to accept purchase orders for the HDX, which is designed to be an easy upgrade to any AVANCE system (AVANCE L3, L5, LX5, SCS).

The highly anticipated service, scheduled to launch later this year, is backed by Eutelsat OneWeb's enterprise-grade LEO network. Designed for mobility, the network will deliver consistent performance with low variability across all routes globally.

A special promotional rebate of $25,000 is also available for a limited time to current Gogo customers operating a legacy air-to-ground system (ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) when installing AVANCE SCS and HDX.

Gogo is a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of June 30, 2024, Gogo reported 7,031 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 4,215 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,247 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed.

