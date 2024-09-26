Gogo Secures 25 STC Contracts for Gogo Galileo HDX

Gogo's Global Dealer Network to Develop STCs Covering Virtually Every Business Aircraft Make and Model

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation's (NASDAQ: GOGO) dealers see strong demand for Gogo Galileo HDX and have contracted to complete 25 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) covering an extensive list of aircraft makes and models.

The STCs cover virtually every size business aircraft and unlock a total addressable market of more than 18,000 aircraft globally, many of which have not had access to broadband inflight connectivity prior to Gogo Galileo.

The STCs are supported by Gogo's extensive dealer network in North America, Europe and South America, and will cover a range of airframes from super-light jets to ultra-long-range large-cabin aircraft, all to be completed in 2025.

The airframes include:

Bombardier Challenger 300 series

Bombardier Challenger 600 series

Bombardier Global Express series

Embraer Legacy 450/500

Embraer Legacy 600/650

Embraer Praetor 500/600

Gulfstream G-200

Gulfstream G-280

Gulfstream G-IV/G-IV-X/G-450

Gulfstream G-V/G-550

HondaJet King Air series

Learjet 40/45/70/75

Embraer Phenom 100

Embraer Phenom 300

Pilatus PC-12

Pilatus PC-24

Textron Citation Jet 525 series

Textron Citation Latitude

Textron Citation X/X+

Textron Citation XL/XLS

Beechcraft Hawker series

Gogo anticipates the STC portfolio will continue to grow in the coming weeks. Gogo is also in discussions with all of the business aviation aircraft manufacturers for aftermarket STCs and service bulletins.

"The exceptional response from our dealer network is a testament to the strong demand for Gogo Galileo in the industry," said Sergio Aguirre, president and chief operating officer for Gogo. "Gogo customers now have access to true aviation-grade broadband connectivity regardless of the size of aircraft they operate or where they fly."

The HDX antenna is designed with a small form factor to fit on any size business aircraft with peak speeds up to 60 Mbps, and mean speeds very close to peak at 57 Mbps.

The highly anticipated service, scheduled to launch later this year, is backed by Eutelsat OneWeb's enterprise-grade Low-Earth-Orbit network. Designed for mobility, the network will deliver low variability and consistent performance across all routes globally.

Gogo is now accepting purchase orders for the HDX, which is designed to be an easy upgrade to any AVANCE system (AVANCE L3, L5, LX5, SCS).

A special promotional rebate of $25,000, available for a limited time, is also available to current Gogo customers operating a legacy air-to-ground system (ATG 1000, 2000, 4000, 5000) when installing AVANCE SCS and HDX.

