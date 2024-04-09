Gogo Secures FCC Regulatory Approval for Gogo Galileo Terminals

Remains on Track for Expected Commercial Launch Later This Year

BROOMFIELD, Colo., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO) today announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted regulatory approval for the Gogo Galileo HDX and FDX antenna terminals for business aircraft.

The FCC Earth station in motion (ESIM) regulatory license grants Gogo the authority to commercialize and operate the terminals, which are integral to its Gogo Galileo low Earth orbit (LEO) global broadband service, on US-registered aircraft, and those registered in other countries within U.S. territory including territorial waters.*

"Receiving the ESIM license for the HDX and FDX terminals represents an important milestone in bringing the Gogo Galileo service to market by year end," said, Crystal Gordon, executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary for Gogo. "This regulatory milestone also paves the way for additional regulatory authorizations in other countries."

Gogo expects to begin flight testing the HDX terminal this summer after it is installed on Gogo's Challenger 300 testbed. The HDX terminal remains on track to receive certification and commercially launch later this year. Track important milestones in the development of Gogo Galileo with Gogo's milestone tracker.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of December 31, 2023, Gogo reported 7,205 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,976 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,341 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

* Subject to additional regulatory approvals.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "budget," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "future" and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes, including the launch of Gogo Galileo LEO global broadband service ("Global Broadband"). These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to develop and deploy Global Broadband; our ability to deliver the expected performance capabilities of any new technology, including, without limitation, Global Broadband; and other events beyond our control that may result in unexpected adverse operating results.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2024 and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

