GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes Puts the FUN Back Into the 'FUN-damentals' of Sports with New Campaign & Partnership with Break-Dancing Athlete Logan Edra

At a time when seriousness and social pressures are increasingly weighing down active lifestyles, the 'FUN-damentals' campaign puts a high-energy spotlight on the genuine joy of playing sports, being active and moving the way you love. The campaign reminds viewers to make fun the goal of staying active through a 30-second spot set to an original song called GET UP, written and performed for GoGo squeeZ® by Gen-Z Canadian rapper and actor, Connor Price. From pick-up basketball to pickleball to skateboarding and more, the spot shows how GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes is a great sidekick to help replenish any active lifestyle.

GoGo squeeZ® continues the spirit of its 'FUN-damentals' campaign off-screen with a partnership with B-Girl and World Champion athlete, Logan 'Logistx' Edra, to encourage more people to give breaking, the "it" sport of summer, a try. Breaking, with its dynamic energy and spirit, aligns perfectly with the ethos of the campaign, encouraging individuals to step out of their comfort zones and traditional sports to explore new avenues of excitement and self-expression.

"GoGo squeeZ® has been my go-to snack for years and I'm so excited to help introduce more people to the new GoGo squeeZ® Active with Electrolytes and to breaking," said Edra. "I know athletes of all kinds can relate to the feeling of pressure in competitive environments. Both Breakin' and GoGo squeeZ keep my journey fun and my spirit bright while dancing."

The breaking athlete kicked off the partnership at the iconic Playground LA studio where she taught the fundamentals of the emerging sport that's earning massive global attention and will take center stage this summer. Edra is further encouraging participation in the sport through a social media content series, teaming up with other breakers around the world, to help inspire fans to try the sport at home. Set to rapper Connor Price's track Trendsetter, Edra and her fellow breakers will share their go-to breaking moves to encourage anyone to show off their moves along to the beat.

"Being active doesn't have to be complicated. The 'FUN-damentals' campaign is a fantastic example of our GoGo squeeZ® objective to help simplify sports and turn physical activities into moments of fun and joy," said GoGo squeeZ® Chief Marketing Officer Mark Anthony Edmonson. "We're thrilled to partner with B-Girl, Logan Edra, and support the way she moves, especially as the sport's audience widens this summer. From breakdancing to pick-up basketball, to a quick jog – the best way to stay active is to ensure you have fun while doing it."

GoGo squeeZ® Active with Electrolytes pouches are available at mass retailers (Kroger, Walmart, Target, Amazon) and grocers for an MSRP of $9.99 for a 10-count pack.

About GoGo squeeZ

GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures! Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit and other nutritious ingredients. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable fruit blends, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Happy CollectionZ, SmoothieZ, BIG, and Active product line. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com .

About MOM and the Bel Group

MOM was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, GoGo squeeZ® is dedicated to offering fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a snacking leader in several strategic geographies. The MOM's parent company is the Bel Group, a five-generation, family-owned, company on a mission to provide healthier and more sustainable foods for all. Bel Group is a world leader in single-serving portion cheese, fruits, and cheese alternatives with a total of 30 iconic brands and presence in over 120 countries, employing 11,800 employees worldwide and serving better-for-you snacks to 418 million people every year. For more information visit www.momgroup.com and www.groupe-bel.com

