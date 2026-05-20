GoGo squeeZ® Brand Accelerates Bel US' Fight for Better Snacking with First-Ever GOGO® Protein Snacks and Limited Release of GOGO® PB&J Stack'd Bites

"We're re-imagining the snack aisle, proving that better snacking doesn't require a compromise on taste or texture," says Carolina Cespedes Virguez, General Manager of GoGo squeeZ® at Bel US. "By providing on-the-go and beyond-the-fridge convenience and simple ingredients that many traditional protein snacks do not provide, with real fruit and no added sugar, this is a snack that keeps pace with the next generation's lifestyle – with all the real nutrients and none of the trade-offs."

Peter McGuinness, CEO of Bel North America, adds: "I'm excited by the rapid progress of our innovation, providing better snacking and meeting people where they are at. Between GOGO® Dairy Protein, GOGO® Fruit Smoothie Protein, GOGO® PB&J Stack'd Bites, GoGo squeeZ® SlymeZ, Babybel® Pro, and Brainiac®'s acquisition, we're building a purpose-driven snacking portfolio and creating categories that didn't exist before. Every move we've made is intentional, and we think consumers are going to love where we're taking them."

With protein ranking as the No. 1 desired functional benefit for Gen Z, GOGO's innovations make it easy for Gen Z (and anyone with an active lifestyle) to hit their protein goals, whether that's pre-game, post-practice or for a satisfying midday snack.

GOGO® Dairy Protein: Thick, creamy, and packed with 10g of protein from real milk and fruit. It is made with real fruit and available in Mixed Berry and Strawberry flavors—designed for active lifestyles.

GOGO® Fruit Smoothie Protein: 8g of plant protein, made with real fruit, and no added sugar, in Tropical Smoothie and Apple Cinnamon —dairy free, designed for active lifestyles.

GOGO® PB&J Stack'd Bites: Limited release at Walmart— Creamy peanut butter wrapped in real fruit jelly, 5g of peanut protein and no artificial flavors or colors. Perfectly portable, in Mixed Berry and Peach Mango. Created in partnership with Foodberry.

GoGo squeeZ® SlymeZ®: In addition to GOGO®'s new protein snacks, the new GoGo squeeZ® SlymeZ® delivers a unique, delicious and better-for-you snack for kids, answering parents' search for options made with real-fruit, no-added-sugars, their kids will actually eat. Its smooth, gel texture is inspired by sweet-and-sour slime trends and comes in bold flavors like Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade, Cherry, and Green Apple—perfect for busy families on the go.

GOGO® Dairy Protein, GOGO® Fruit Smoothie Protein (Dairy Free), and GoGo squeeZ® SlymeZ® will be available starting at major retailers nationwide and online starting this month. GOGO® PB&J Stack'd Bites can be found at exclusive Walmart stores in the fruit snacks aisle.

With momentum surging for better-for-you snacks and an insatiable appetite for innovation, Bel and GoGo squeeZ® are just getting started. Stay tuned—there's much more ahead as Bel US is moving quickly to help redefine what better-for-you snacking looks like.

About BEL U.S.

Bel U.S. is part of the Bel Group, a global leader in fruit, veggie and dairy snacking with 160 years of expertise. Family-owned, mission-led, and rooted in innovation, Bel U.S. creates delicious fruit, veggie and dairy portion-sized snacks. Iconic brands like Babybel®, GoGo squeeZ®, The Laughing Cow®, and Boursin® are among Bel U.S.'s most loved brands. With U.S. offices in Chicago and New York, and food facilities in Idaho, Michigan, Wisconsin, and South Dakota, Bel is committed to the Fight for Better Snacks – delivering nourishment, bringing joy and building a more sustainable food system- For All, For Good.

About GoGo squeeZ®

The GoGo squeeZ® brand is on a mission to provide better snacking solutions for younger generations and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures! Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit, veggie, dairy, and other real ingredients. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable fruit blends, FruitZ, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, PuddingZ, SlymeZ, and the GOGO® functional product line with Electrolytes and Energy Release options. Each pouch is made with the highest quality ingredients.

For more information, visit belbrandsusa.com and www.gogosqueez.com .

Press contact: [email protected]

SOURCE GoGo squeeZ