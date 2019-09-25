GoGo squeeZ® Introduces Limited Edition Halloween Packs

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As parents and kids prep for the spookiest time of the year, GoGo squeeZ®, the leading brand in healthy portable and squeezable snacks for kids, has released new Halloween seasonal packs to offer parents a guilt-free alternative to candy that trick-or-treaters will love.

The limited-edition packs are available nationwide this October and will feature fun Halloween-themed designs in some of GoGo squeeZ's best-selling flavors, AppleApple, AppleStrawberry, and AppleBanana.

Made from 100% fruit, no added sugar and no high-fructose corn syrup or other added colors or flavors, GoGo squeeZ is the perfect snack to fuel your trick-or-treaters' adventures.

"At GoGo squeeZ, we want to make it easier for kids and families to be healthier and happier every day, and what better time to do that than during Halloween," said Helene Caillate, Chief Marketing Officer for GoGo squeeZ. "We're excited to offer families a convenient and fun snack option that also provides the nourishment kids need to explore, imagine and play."

GoGo squeeZ remains committed to equipping parents with tools and snacks they need to nourish the overall health and well-being of their kids, which includes giving them time to BE this Halloween.

GoGo squeeZ is GMO-free, vegan-friendly, kosher and free of common allergens, including gluten, nuts and dairy, making it a classroom snack you can share without worry.

For more information on GoGo squeeZ and the limited-edition Halloween packaging, visit gogosqueez.com and follow GoGo squeeZ on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Pinterest.

ABOUT GOGO SQUEEZ

GoGo squeeZ's mission is to make it easier for kids and families to be healthier and happier. We're proud to be the leading squeezable pouch made from 100 percent fruit, since 1998. GoGo squeeZ makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 flavors of squeezable applesauce, Fruit & VeggieZ and YogurtZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients from nature. "BE Time" is GoGo squeeZ's initiative to raise awareness about the benefits of letting kids BE kids.

