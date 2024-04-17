GoGo squeeZ® Shows Off Older, More Active Side with New GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes

GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes keep the fun going by helping to replenish potassium, sodium, and magnesium – important electrolytes that are lost in sweat during physical activity. Also, it is a good source of antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin E. The three flavors – Strawberry Pineapple Orange, Cherry Raspberry Lime, and Blueberry Strawberry Lemon – are a great snacking sidekick to any active lifestyle, from pick-up basketball games to bike rides and everything in-between.

"This announcement marks a revolutionary step for GoGo squeeZ® as we grow our brand and grow with our consumers. We are energized to introduce GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes to active individuals who are on-the-go, and to families that have loved our brand for years," said GoGo squeeZ® Chief Marketing Officer Mark Anthony Edmonson.

GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blend with Electrolytes is a sports snack you can feel good about with no added sugars1, dyes or artificial flavors and is gluten free, nut free, and dairy free. These BPA-free, no-refrigeration-needed pouches are designed to enjoy on the go.

GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blends with Electrolytes are available now at Sam's Club for $14.98 for an 18-count pack and Target for $9.99 for a 10-count pack. 10-count packs will be available at major retailers later this year including Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon starting in May, along with national grocers in June.

As product continues to roll out on shelves nationwide, GoGo squeeZ® Active Fruit Blends with Electrolytes will be supported by a robust creative campaign debuting this spring, focused on the joy of sports and physical activities.

1 GoGo squeeZ® Active with Electrolytes is not a low-calorie food. Product contains 11-12g of sugar and 60 calories per serving.

About GoGo squeeZ

GoGo squeeZ® is on a mission to provide wholesome food solutions for kids of all ages and being responsible to our planet as they continue their everyday adventures! Since 2008, the brand has been the leading squeezable pouch made with fruit and other nutritious ingredients. GoGo squeeZ® makes on-the-go snacking nutritious and delicious with more than 30 varieties of squeezable fruit blends, Fruit & VeggieZ, YogurtZ, Happy CollectionZ and SmoothieZ. Each pouch is crafted with the highest quality ingredients. For more information visit www.gogosqueez.com.

About MOM Group

MOM Group was founded in 2006 following the merger of Mont Blanc and Materne, two companies with the center of know-how in the French dairy and fruit dessert industries. Today, with its fruit and dairy pouches, Pom Potes® in France and GoGo squeeZ® in the United States, the group is dedicated to offering families convenient and fun snacking solutions made from the best of nature. It draws its success from its industrial know-how and its capacity to innovate and create snacking solutions based on high-quality raw materials. MOM Group has experienced outstanding growth in the last 10 years, consolidating its position as a snacking leader in several strategic geographies. It is comprised of 1,300 employees across five countries and four factories in France and the US. MOM Group's parent company is the Bel Group, a world leader in single-serving portion cheese. For more information visit www.momgroup.com.

