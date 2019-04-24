Gogo to Attend Investor Conferences in May and June 2019

CHICAGO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO), the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation, today announced that it will attend the following financial conferences in May and June 2019.

JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Location: Westin Boston Waterfront

Date: May 15, 2019

CEO Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 2:20p-2:55p ET

Company Attendees:

Oakleigh Thorne , CEO

, CEO

Barry Rowan , CFO

, CFO

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

Cowen Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

Date: May 29, 2019

CEO Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 2:45p-3:15p ET

Company Attendees:

Oakleigh Thorne , CEO

, CEO

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Location: Loews Chicago Hotel

Date: June 6, 2019

CEO Fireside Chat Presentation Time: 12:40p-1:10p CT

Company Attendees:

Oakleigh Thorne , CEO

, CEO

Barry Rowan , CFO

, CFO

Will Davis , VP of Investor Relations

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings at both conferences. Please contact your respective sales person for further details.

About Gogo

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Media Relations Contact: William Davis Meredith Payette +1 312-517-5725 +1 312-517-6216 ir@gogoair.com pr@gogoair.com

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

https://www.gogoair.com

