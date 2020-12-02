Gogo Unveils Upgraded Inflight Entertainment Service Gogo Vision 360

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has once again set a new standard for inflight entertainment (IFE) in business aviation with the announcement of Gogo Vision 360 – a premium IFE service that features a compelling and comprehensive suite of services, including an upgraded 3D moving map.

Available with the newly released AVANCE 4.2 software update, Gogo Vision 360 is available for activation via a call to Gogo customer care as a new service or as a free upgrade for existing Gogo Vision customers with a Gogo AVANCE L5, L3 or SCS system installed on their aircraft. Activation will occur automatically over the air with no downtime required.

Gogo Vision 360 offers unlimited streaming of on-demand movies, TV programming and news, along with digital magazines and a state-of-the-art 3D moving map, all at a fixed monthly price eliminating the unpredictability and often high costs associated with inflight streaming video and audio.

All Gogo Vision content is updated automatically each month through a seamless delivery via Gogo Cloudport, either in a customer's own hangar or at Gogo Cloud locations throughout the U.S. and in Europe. Gogo Vision is the only IFE service that delivers content updates over-the-air. Currently, there are nearly 900 active Gogo Vision users online.

"Gogo Vision has become an essential part of the inflight experience for many of our passengers and operators," said Sergio Aguirre, Gogo's president. "Passengers want to be productive during their flights, but they also need downtime. The addition of a new 3D moving map will provide a new interactive experience for passengers that we're excited to offer. Vision 360 is an important next step in our commitment to deliver the best inflight connectivity and entertainment experience to business aviation."

Gogo's 3D moving map, delivered through a partnership with FlightPath3D, features engaging flight and travel information that is interactive and can be displayed in a variety of views. Additional highlights include:

Game-like 3D interactive experience with high resolution satellite imagery

Immersive virtual reality window seat views, cockpit head-up-display and aircraft 360

Fascinating historical information about landmarks, attractions, and places as they're flown over

Entertaining points of interest (POIs) that auto-play en route with distance and direction indicator

Real-time flight data such as ground speed, altitude and heading

In addition to the Gogo 3D interactive moving map, Gogo Vision 360 users will have access to a host of additional content including an entertainment lineup that includes unlimited viewing of more than 150 of the latest Hollywood movie releases and popular TV shows, including popular Disney movies and TV programming; eMagazines and news clips; and, coming soon, destination weather.

There are 30 digital magazine titles available on Gogo Vision 360 from well-known titles including Golf Digest, Forbes, Wine Spectator, Newsweek, Wired, People, and Town & Country. Customers onboard will get the most current issue as well as the previous issue for each publication.

"In the ongoing COVID-19 environment in which we're living, digital publications have proven to be very popular with passengers because they no longer have to worry about who else might have been holding a magazine like they do when it is printed on paper," Aguirre continued. "eMagazines are not only convenient and up to date, but they offer a safer option that helps ensure passenger health."

For those interested in global news, a wide array of current news topics from Bloomberg News have been added including global business, investing, technology, automotive, energy and top business and finance stories from Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the United States.

Gogo Vision 360 is configurable for Arabic, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. Audio tracks for movies and TV episodes are offered in English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish.

Also new, Gogo is offering three Gogo Vision packages.

Gogo Vision Standard Gogo Vision+ Gogo Vision 360 Base 3D Moving Map Premium Gogo 3D Moving Map Premium Gogo 3D Moving Map News Clips News Clips Unlimited TV and Movies Destination Weather (coming soon) eMagazines News Clips

Cloudport eMagazines

Destination Weather (coming soon) Cloudport



International Languages



Destination Weather (coming soon)

Gogo Vision Standard will be offered at no cost to any customer with an AVANCE system onboard. Gogo Vision+ will be offered at $500 per month, while Gogo Vision 360 will cost $849 per month.

About Gogo

Gogo is the leading global provider of network and broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

There are more than 1,500 business aircraft currently flying with Gogo's AVANCE L5 or L3 installed. As of Sept. 30, 2020, Gogo reported 5,577 aircraft flying with its air-to-ground (ATG) systems onboard, and 4,737 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.

About FlightPath3D

Aviation's #1 Map Provider. Run your map with the map software experts. Any Device. Any Platform. Fast set-up. Integrated. Personalized. Flying on thousands of aircraft and enjoyed by over 375m passengers. For additional information please visit flightpath3d.com

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Dave Mellin William Davis +1 720-840-4788 +1 312-517-5725 [email protected] [email protected]

