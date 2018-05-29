Gogo Welcomes Will Davis as Vice President of Investor Relations

Davis brings nearly 20 years of wireless and communications industry experience in both Investor Relations and financial analyst roles to Gogo. Most recently, he was the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Chief of Staff of the combination of Lumos Networks and Spirit Communications, which is formed by EQT Infrastructure. This transaction closed in April 2018, creating one of the largest private, independent fiber bandwidth companies in the United States. Lumos Networks was taken private by EQT Infrastructure in November 2017 for approximately $1 billion.

"Will's experience and expertise in the communications infrastructure industry, as well as his deep relationships within the financial markets will be incredibly valuable in helping drive value for Gogo and its shareholders," said Gogo's President and CEO, Oakleigh Thorne. "We are excited to have him on the Gogo team."

In his five years at Lumos Networks, Davis was responsible for educating both institutional investors as well as Wall Street analysts on the company's strategic repositioning into a premier communications infrastructure player. During this time, the EBITDA trading multiple doubled. He also played an active role in assessing ongoing strategic opportunities, including M&A and the potential sale of the company.

Prior to Lumos Networks, Davis was an Associate Director in sell-side research at UBS, covering wireless and telecom equipment companies. He also served as the wireless analyst at a large global tech-focused hedge fund with assets of approximately $5 billion. Additionally, he served as a Director of Investor Relations at Nokia. During his tenure, Nokia had a market capitalization of over $100 billion.

"In addition to welcoming Will, I also want to thank Varvara Alva, who previously served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer," added Thorne. "As our head of investor relations and treasury functions, Varvara was instrumental in leading Gogo through our IPO in 2013, building relationships with institutional investors and Wall Street analysts and managing Gogo's capitalization work over the last decade."

About Gogo:

Gogo is the Inflight Internet Company. We are the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for aviation. We design and source innovative network solutions that connect aircraft to the Internet, and develop software and platforms that enable customizable solutions for and by our aviation partners. Once connected, we provide industry leading reliability around the world. Our mission is to help aviation go farther by making planes fly smarter, so our aviation partners perform better and their passengers travel happier.

You can find Gogo's products and services on thousands of aircraft operated by the leading global commercial airlines and thousands of private aircraft, including those of the largest fractional ownership operators. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO and locations across the globe. Connect with us at gogoair.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contact: Meredith Payette Will Davis +1 312-517-6216 +1 917-519-6994 pr@gogoair.com ir@gogoair.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gogo-welcomes-will-davis-as-vice-president-of-investor-relations-300655697.html

SOURCE Gogo

Related Links

http://www.gogoair.com

