GoGold Appoints Karen Flores to Board of Directors

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Karen Flores has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors effective August 4, 2021, pending regulatory approval.

Ms. Flores is the CEO of the Mining Chamber of Mexico, which represents the interests of the country's mining-metallurgical industry. In June 2020, Forbes Mexico recognized Karen as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women in Mexico for her ground-breaking leadership in the mining industry. She is also an advisor for the Chamber of Commerce of Canada in Mexico (CANCHAM), where she chairs the Integration Caucus and the Women Building Business committee. She is part of the founding group of WIM Women Mexico, a subsidiary of Women in Mining International.

With more than 15 years of experience in the mining sector, Ms. Flores has held positions in both public administration and private industry. She has gathered extensive experience working in the field promoting mining communities, as well as successful negotiation, communication, and sustainability strategies. She has also played an active role in discussion forums and working groups that promote the interests of the mining industry. Ms. Flores was an active member of the Association of Mining Engineers, Metallurgists and Geologists of Mexico (AIMMGM), holding different honorary positions such as Vice-President of Government Affairs, Communications Coordinator of District Mexico, and Coordinator of Public Relations and Protocol for the XXXI and XXXII International Mining Conventions.

Prior to her current role as CEO of the Mining Chamber of Mexico, Ms. Flores was the head of Corporate and Government Relations for the Mexico Division of Agnico Eagle from 2014 to 2019. She represented the interests of the company before government entities, chambers of commerce, trade associations, and managed the social and governmental aspects of the due diligence process for new projects. Between 2007 and 2013, Ms. Flores worked at the Undersecretariat for Mining of the Ministry of Economy, holding various positions such as Advisor, Head of Analysis and Information, Chief of Staff, Assistant General Manager of the Undersecretary's Office, among others.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Flores to the board of directors. Her extensive governmental, industry, and community relations experience will bring enhanced board-level knowledge to advance GoGold's environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "We believe GoGold shareholders will be well served by Karen's engagement, perspective and service as a board member of the Company."

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

